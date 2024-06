Soulm8te (2026, D: Dolan) -- set in the M3GAN universe

Quote:

Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are developing “Soulm8te“, an erotic thriller with a technological twist that expands the “M3GAN” universe.



“Soulm8te” centers on a man who “acquires an Artificially Intelligent android to cope with the loss of his recently deceased wife,” the film’s synopsis explains. “In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate.” The film is described as being in the tradition of “’90s domestic thrillers but with a modern, technological twist.”



Kate Dolan (“You Are Not My Mother”) will direct the film, which Universal has dated for Jan. 2, 2026. She rewrote an original draft written by Rafael Jordan (“Salvage Marines”), with the story by James Wan, Ingrid Bisu and Jordan.



“Fundamentally, I view this film as an exploration of relationships and loneliness,” said Dolan in a statement announcing the new project. “Despite technological advances, there are enduring human truths we cannot escape, and I am looking forward to delving into those depths.”



James Wan and Jason Blum will produce “Soulm8te,” while Michael Clear and Judson Scott (of Wan’s Atomic Monster banner) will executive produce, along with Bisu. Alayna Glasthal will oversee the project on behalf of Atomic Monster.



“’Soulm8te’ is a thrilling and seductive addition to the ‘M3GAN’ universe,” said Wan, noting the 2022 sci-fi horror hit, which went on to gross more than $181 million at the box office, and its sequel “M3GAN 2.0,” which is dated for June 27, 2025, with stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw onboard to return. About the new film, he added: “We’re excited to partner with Kate to bring this story to life with her unique cinematic vision and point of view.”



Dolan is represented by Independent Talent Group, Exile Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime LeVine Sample & Klein; Jordan is repped by Mike Sword of Broadcasting Diplomacy; and Wan is repped by CAA, Stacey Testro International, and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.