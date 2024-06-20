Soulm8te (2026, D: Dolan) -- set in the M3GAN universe

Quote:

Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are developing Soulm8te, an erotic thriller with a technological twist that expands the M3GAN universe.



Soulm8te centers on a man who acquires an Artificially Intelligent android to cope with the loss of his recently deceased wife, the films synopsis explains. In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate. The film is described as being in the tradition of 90s domestic thrillers but with a modern, technological twist.



Kate Dolan (You Are Not My Mother) will direct the film, which Universal has dated for Jan. 2, 2026. She rewrote an original draft written by Rafael Jordan (Salvage Marines), with the story by James Wan, Ingrid Bisu and Jordan.



Fundamentally, I view this film as an exploration of relationships and loneliness, said Dolan in a statement announcing the new project. Despite technological advances, there are enduring human truths we cannot escape, and I am looking forward to delving into those depths.



James Wan and Jason Blum will produce Soulm8te, while Michael Clear and Judson Scott (of Wans Atomic Monster banner) will executive produce, along with Bisu. Alayna Glasthal will oversee the project on behalf of Atomic Monster.



Soulm8te is a thrilling and seductive addition to the M3GAN universe, said Wan, noting the 2022 sci-fi horror hit, which went on to gross more than $181 million at the box office, and its sequel M3GAN 2.0, which is dated for June 27, 2025, with stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw onboard to return. About the new film, he added: Were excited to partner with Kate to bring this story to life with her unique cinematic vision and point of view.



Dolan is represented by Independent Talent Group, Exile Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime LeVine Sample & Klein; Jordan is repped by Mike Sword of Broadcasting Diplomacy; and Wan is repped by CAA, Stacey Testro International, and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.