Soulm8te (2026, D: Dolan) -- set in the M3GAN universe
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 45,517
Likes: 0
Received 4,744 Likes on 3,215 Posts
Soulm8te (2026, D: Dolan) -- set in the M3GAN universe
Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are developing Soulm8te, an erotic thriller with a technological twist that expands the M3GAN universe.
Soulm8te centers on a man who acquires an Artificially Intelligent android to cope with the loss of his recently deceased wife, the films synopsis explains. In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate. The film is described as being in the tradition of 90s domestic thrillers but with a modern, technological twist.
Kate Dolan (You Are Not My Mother) will direct the film, which Universal has dated for Jan. 2, 2026. She rewrote an original draft written by Rafael Jordan (Salvage Marines), with the story by James Wan, Ingrid Bisu and Jordan.
Fundamentally, I view this film as an exploration of relationships and loneliness, said Dolan in a statement announcing the new project. Despite technological advances, there are enduring human truths we cannot escape, and I am looking forward to delving into those depths.
James Wan and Jason Blum will produce Soulm8te, while Michael Clear and Judson Scott (of Wans Atomic Monster banner) will executive produce, along with Bisu. Alayna Glasthal will oversee the project on behalf of Atomic Monster.
Soulm8te is a thrilling and seductive addition to the M3GAN universe, said Wan, noting the 2022 sci-fi horror hit, which went on to gross more than $181 million at the box office, and its sequel M3GAN 2.0, which is dated for June 27, 2025, with stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw onboard to return. About the new film, he added: Were excited to partner with Kate to bring this story to life with her unique cinematic vision and point of view.
Dolan is represented by Independent Talent Group, Exile Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime LeVine Sample & Klein; Jordan is repped by Mike Sword of Broadcasting Diplomacy; and Wan is repped by CAA, Stacey Testro International, and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.
Soulm8te centers on a man who acquires an Artificially Intelligent android to cope with the loss of his recently deceased wife, the films synopsis explains. In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate. The film is described as being in the tradition of 90s domestic thrillers but with a modern, technological twist.
Kate Dolan (You Are Not My Mother) will direct the film, which Universal has dated for Jan. 2, 2026. She rewrote an original draft written by Rafael Jordan (Salvage Marines), with the story by James Wan, Ingrid Bisu and Jordan.
Fundamentally, I view this film as an exploration of relationships and loneliness, said Dolan in a statement announcing the new project. Despite technological advances, there are enduring human truths we cannot escape, and I am looking forward to delving into those depths.
James Wan and Jason Blum will produce Soulm8te, while Michael Clear and Judson Scott (of Wans Atomic Monster banner) will executive produce, along with Bisu. Alayna Glasthal will oversee the project on behalf of Atomic Monster.
Soulm8te is a thrilling and seductive addition to the M3GAN universe, said Wan, noting the 2022 sci-fi horror hit, which went on to gross more than $181 million at the box office, and its sequel M3GAN 2.0, which is dated for June 27, 2025, with stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw onboard to return. About the new film, he added: Were excited to partner with Kate to bring this story to life with her unique cinematic vision and point of view.
Dolan is represented by Independent Talent Group, Exile Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime LeVine Sample & Klein; Jordan is repped by Mike Sword of Broadcasting Diplomacy; and Wan is repped by CAA, Stacey Testro International, and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off