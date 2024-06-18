DVD Talk Forum

A Real Pain (2024, W/D: Eisenberg) S: Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin

Movie Talk

A Real Pain (2024, W/D: Eisenberg) S: Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin

   
A Real Pain (2024, W/D: Eisenberg) S: Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin


Written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg. Mismatched cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the odd-couple's old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan, Liza Sadovy, Daniel Oreskes
Premiered at Sundance earlier this year. Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/a_real_pain

Best film I saw during Sundance. It is a real step up from Eisenberg as a writer and director in comparison to his debut feature.

I would not be surprised to see Culkin get awards recognition for this.
Movie Talk
Lethal Weapon 5 (D: Mel Gibson)

