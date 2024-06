A Real Pain (2024, W/D: Eisenberg) S: Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin

Quote: Written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg. Mismatched cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the odd-couple's old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.



Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan, Liza Sadovy, Daniel Oreskes

Premiered at Sundance earlier this year. Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/a_real_pain Best film I saw during Sundance. It is a real step up from Eisenberg as a writer and director in comparison to his debut feature.I would not be surprised to see Culkin get awards recognition for this.