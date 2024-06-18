A Real Pain (2024, W/D: Eisenberg) S: Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin
Written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg. Mismatched cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the odd-couple's old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.
Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan, Liza Sadovy, Daniel Oreskes
Best film I saw during Sundance. It is a real step up from Eisenberg as a writer and director in comparison to his debut feature.
I would not be surprised to see Culkin get awards recognition for this.
