Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person (2024, D: Louis-Seize)
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 45,475
Likes: 0
Received 4,731 Likes on 3,207 Posts
Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person (2024, D: Louis-Seize)
Opens in New York and Los Angeles June 21. National expansion begins June 28.
Sasha is a young vampire with a very serious problem: she’s too sensitive to kill! Frustrated by their daughter’s empathy for humans, Sasha’s parents decide to cut off her blood supply to force her to learn how to hunt… or starve! Just as she decides to reject her vampire instincts and embrace a final death, she meets a lonely teenager named Paul who is willing to give his life to save hers, on the condition that she help to fulfill his final wishes before day breaks.
Learn more at www.drafthousefilms.com
Sasha is a young vampire with a very serious problem: she’s too sensitive to kill! Frustrated by their daughter’s empathy for humans, Sasha’s parents decide to cut off her blood supply to force her to learn how to hunt… or starve! Just as she decides to reject her vampire instincts and embrace a final death, she meets a lonely teenager named Paul who is willing to give his life to save hers, on the condition that she help to fulfill his final wishes before day breaks.
Learn more at www.drafthousefilms.com
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/hum...uicidal_person
#2
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 8,871
Received 504 Likes on 330 Posts
Re: Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person (2024, D: Louis-Seize)
Saw this during it's Canadian run last year. While it had a good beginning, and great visual style and casting, the long middle of movie is a weak high school story, and the main characters are so passive I didn't have any interest in what they were doing or if they'd succeed. Only in the final scene did the movie get interesting again, as it went into a premise worth exploring. Seemed like a missed opportunity.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off