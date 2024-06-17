Re: Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person (2024, D: Louis-Seize)

Saw this during it's Canadian run last year. While it had a g ood beginning, and great visual style and casting, the long middle of movie is a weak high school story, and the main characters are so passive I didn't have any interest in what they were doing or if they'd succeed. Only in the final scene did the movie get interesting again, as it went into a premise worth exploring. Seemed like a missed opportunity.