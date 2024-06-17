DVD Talk Forum

Movie Talk
Janet Planet (2024, D: Baker) S: Nicholson, Ziegler, Koteas, Patton, Okonedo

Movie Talk

06-17-24, 10:44 AM
dex14
Janet Planet (2024, D: Baker) S: Nicholson, Ziegler, Koteas, Patton, Okonedo


From writer/director Annie Baker and starring Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler, Elias Koteas, Will Patton, and Sophie Okonedo. JANET PLANET  In Select Theaters June 21.

In rural Western Massachusetts, 11-year-old Lacy (Zoe Ziegler) spends the summer of 1991 living at home, enthralled by her own imagination and the attention of her mother, Janet (Julianne Nicholson). Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker captures a child's experience of time passing, and the ineffability of a daughter falling out of love with her mother, in this singularly sublime debut.

RELEASE DATE: In Select Theaters June 21, Nationwide June 28
DIRECTOR: Annie Baker
CAST: Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler, Elias Koteas, Will Patton, and Sophie Okonedo
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/janet_planet
06-17-24, 11:16 AM
Decker
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
re: Janet Planet (2024, D: Baker) S: Nicholson, Ziegler, Koteas, Patton, Okonedo
All due respect to the lovely, talented, Emmy Award-winning Julianne Nicholson, but there's only one J. Nicholson, and she ain't it!
06-17-24, 11:23 AM
TheMovieman
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
re: Janet Planet (2024, D: Baker) S: Nicholson, Ziegler, Koteas, Patton, Okonedo
I clicked on this thinking, "oh, Jack Nicholson came out of retirement?"
06-17-24, 12:01 PM
d2cheer
 
Join Date: Dec 1999
re: Janet Planet (2024, D: Baker) S: Nicholson, Ziegler, Koteas, Patton, Okonedo
Same here damn click bait...
06-17-24, 03:00 PM
cultshock
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
re: Janet Planet (2024, D: Baker) S: Nicholson, Ziegler, Koteas, Patton, Okonedo
Glad to see I wasn't the only one to be bamboozled.
06-17-24, 03:09 PM
The Cow
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
re: Janet Planet (2024, D: Baker) S: Nicholson, Ziegler, Koteas, Patton, Okonedo
Was hoping for Interplanet Janet... more disappointment.

06-17-24, 03:12 PM
rocket1312
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
re: Janet Planet (2024, D: Baker) S: Nicholson, Ziegler, Koteas, Patton, Okonedo
That this takes place in Western Massachusetts is all needed. Sold. I don't even care what it's about.
06-17-24, 03:33 PM
Crocker Jarmen
 
Join Date: May 2003
re: Janet Planet (2024, D: Baker) S: Nicholson, Ziegler, Koteas, Patton, Okonedo
Janet, Schmanet, Planet.
06-17-24, 04:57 PM
Count Dooku
 
re: Janet Planet (2024, D: Baker) S: Nicholson, Ziegler, Koteas, Patton, Okonedo
Originally Posted by Decker
All due respect to the lovely, talented, Emmy Award-winning Julianne Nicholson, but there's only one J. Nicholson, and she ain't it!
Sorry to say that I didn't even connect that it was Julianne Nicholson when I was watching the trailer. Took me over a minute to stop wondering, "Where's Jack?"
06-17-24, 05:04 PM
Maxflier
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
re: Janet Planet (2024, D: Baker) S: Nicholson, Ziegler, Koteas, Patton, Okonedo
Originally Posted by TheMovieman
I clicked on this thinking, "oh, Jack Nicholson came out of retirement?"
As did many of us I'm sure.
