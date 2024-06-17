Janet Planet (2024, D: Baker) S: J. Nicholson, Ziegler, Koteas, Patton, Okonedo

Quote:

From writer/director Annie Baker and starring Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler, Elias Koteas, Will Patton, and Sophie Okonedo. JANET PLANET  In Select Theaters June 21.



In rural Western Massachusetts, 11-year-old Lacy (Zoe Ziegler) spends the summer of 1991 living at home, enthralled by her own imagination and the attention of her mother, Janet (Julianne Nicholson). Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker captures a child's experience of time passing, and the ineffability of a daughter falling out of love with her mother, in this singularly sublime debut.



RELEASE DATE: In Select Theaters June 21, Nationwide June 28

DIRECTOR: Annie Baker

CAST: Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler, Elias Koteas, Will Patton, and Sophie Okonedo