DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Janet Planet (2024, D: Baker) S: J. Nicholson, Ziegler, Koteas, Patton, Okonedo

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Janet Planet (2024, D: Baker) S: J. Nicholson, Ziegler, Koteas, Patton, Okonedo

   
Old 06-17-24, 10:44 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 45,474
Likes: 0
Received 4,731 Likes on 3,207 Posts
Janet Planet (2024, D: Baker) S: J. Nicholson, Ziegler, Koteas, Patton, Okonedo


From writer/director Annie Baker and starring Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler, Elias Koteas, Will Patton, and Sophie Okonedo. JANET PLANET  In Select Theaters June 21.

In rural Western Massachusetts, 11-year-old Lacy (Zoe Ziegler) spends the summer of 1991 living at home, enthralled by her own imagination and the attention of her mother, Janet (Julianne Nicholson). Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker captures a child's experience of time passing, and the ineffability of a daughter falling out of love with her mother, in this singularly sublime debut.

RELEASE DATE: In Select Theaters June 21, Nationwide June 28
DIRECTOR: Annie Baker
CAST: Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler, Elias Koteas, Will Patton, and Sophie Okonedo
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/janet_planet
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-17-24, 11:16 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 77,077
Received 6,488 Likes on 4,438 Posts
Re: Janet Planet (2024, D: Baker) S: J. Nicholson, Ziegler, Koteas, Patton, Okonedo
All due respect to the lovely, talented, Emmy Award-winning Julianne Nicholson, but there's only one J. Nicholson, and she ain't it!
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
The following 2 users liked this post by Decker:
HeIsTheZissou (06-17-24), Nesbit (06-17-24)
Old 06-17-24, 11:23 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
TheMovieman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 13,298
Received 215 Likes on 181 Posts
Re: Janet Planet (2024, D: Baker) S: J. Nicholson, Ziegler, Koteas, Patton, Okonedo
I clicked on this thinking, "oh, Jack Nicholson came out of retirement?"
TheMovieman is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.