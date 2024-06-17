Janet Planet (2024, D: Baker) S: J. Nicholson, Ziegler, Koteas, Patton, Okonedo
Janet Planet (2024, D: Baker) S: J. Nicholson, Ziegler, Koteas, Patton, Okonedo
From writer/director Annie Baker and starring Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler, Elias Koteas, Will Patton, and Sophie Okonedo. JANET PLANET In Select Theaters June 21.
In rural Western Massachusetts, 11-year-old Lacy (Zoe Ziegler) spends the summer of 1991 living at home, enthralled by her own imagination and the attention of her mother, Janet (Julianne Nicholson). Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker captures a child's experience of time passing, and the ineffability of a daughter falling out of love with her mother, in this singularly sublime debut.
RELEASE DATE: In Select Theaters June 21, Nationwide June 28
DIRECTOR: Annie Baker
CAST: Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler, Elias Koteas, Will Patton, and Sophie Okonedo
Re: Janet Planet (2024, D: Baker) S: J. Nicholson, Ziegler, Koteas, Patton, Okonedo
All due respect to the lovely, talented, Emmy Award-winning Julianne Nicholson, but there's only one J. Nicholson, and she ain't it!
Re: Janet Planet (2024, D: Baker) S: J. Nicholson, Ziegler, Koteas, Patton, Okonedo
I clicked on this thinking, "oh, Jack Nicholson came out of retirement?"
