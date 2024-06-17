DVD Talk Forum

Fancy Dance (2024, D: Tremblay) S: Gladstone, Deroy-Olson, Whigham

Fancy Dance (2024, D: Tremblay) S: Gladstone, Deroy-Olson, Whigham

   
Fancy Dance (2024, D: Tremblay) S: Gladstone, Deroy-Olson, Whigham


The bond between an Indigenous girl and her aunt proves stronger than ever when their loved one goes missing.

Lily Gladstone stars in Fancy Dance, directed by Erica Tremblay, streaming June 28. https://apple.co/_FancyDance

Since her sisters disappearance, Jax (Lily Gladstone) has cared for her niece Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson) by scraping by on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma. Every spare minute goes into finding her missing sister while also helping Roki prepare for an upcoming powwow. At the risk of Jax losing custody to Rokis grandfather, Frank (Shea Whigham), the pair hit the road and scour the backcountry to track down Rokis mother in time for the powwow. What begins as a search gradually turns into a far deeper investigation into the complexities and contradictions of Indigenous women moving through a colonized world while at the mercy of a failed justice system. Gladstone stars alongside Deroy-Olson, Ryan Begay, Crystle Lightning, with Audrey Wasilewski and Whigham.
In select theatres this weekend, on Apple TV+ next week.
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/fancy_dance_2023

This premiered at Sundance last year before Killers of the Flower Moon was screened. Gladstone's performance earned raves... some saying she was better in this.
