Fancy Dance (2024, D: Tremblay) S: Gladstone, Deroy-Olson, Whigham

The bond between an Indigenous girl and her aunt proves stronger than ever when their loved one goes missing.Lily Gladstone stars in Fancy Dance, directed by Erica Tremblay, streaming June 28. https://apple.co/_FancyDance Since her sisterís disappearance, Jax (Lily Gladstone) has cared for her niece Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson) by scraping by on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma. Every spare minute goes into finding her missing sister while also helping Roki prepare for an upcoming powwow. At the risk of Jax losing custody to Rokiís grandfather, Frank (Shea Whigham), the pair hit the road and scour the backcountry to track down Rokiís mother in time for the powwow. What begins as a search gradually turns into a far deeper investigation into the complexities and contradictions of Indigenous women moving through a colonized world while at the mercy of a failed justice system. Gladstone stars alongside Deroy-Olson, Ryan Begay, Crystle Lightning, with Audrey Wasilewski and Whigham.