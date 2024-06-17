The Exorcism (2024, D: Miller) S: Crowe, Worthington, Bailey, Goldberg, Pierce

Quote: Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe stars as Anthony Miller, a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter, Lee (Ryan Simpkins), wonders if he's slipping back into his past addictions or if there's something more sinister at play. The film also stars Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, Adam Goldberg and David Hyde Pierce.



Starring: Russell Crowe, Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, Adam Goldberg, and David Hyde Pierce

Directed by: Joshua John Miller

Release Date: June 21st, 2024

No connection to The Pope's Exorcist. This was actually shot BEFORE that back in 2019. The studio thought it sucked, commissioned reshoots, but they never happened due to COVID until last year... and fueled by the popularity of The Pope's Exorcist.