The Exorcism (2024, D: Miller) S: Crowe, Worthington, Bailey, Goldberg, Pierce
The Exorcism (2024, D: Miller) S: Crowe, Worthington, Bailey, Goldberg, Pierce
Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe stars as Anthony Miller, a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter, Lee (Ryan Simpkins), wonders if he's slipping back into his past addictions or if there's something more sinister at play. The film also stars Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, Adam Goldberg and David Hyde Pierce.
Starring: Russell Crowe, Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, Adam Goldberg, and David Hyde Pierce
Directed by: Joshua John Miller
Release Date: June 21st, 2024
