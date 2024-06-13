DVD Talk Forum

Which actors can play good and bad roles well?

Which actors can play good and bad roles well?

   
Old 06-13-24, 07:12 AM
Which actors can play good and bad roles well?
Kevin Bacon...can do bad like in Hollow Man, The River Wild, Sleepers, X-Men: First Class, but then plays good guys really well in most other things. I think he is one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood.

Ben Mendelsohn is another who does both so well.
Old 06-13-24, 07:54 AM
Re: Which actors can play good and bad roles well?
Originally Posted by OldBoy
Kevin Bacon...can do bad like in Hollow Man, The River Wild, Sleepers, X-Men: First Class, but then plays good guys really well in most other things. I think he is one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood.

Ben Mendelsohn is another who does both so well.
Yeah Kevin Bacon is THE first one that came to mind.
Old 06-13-24, 07:56 AM
Re: Which actors can play good and bad roles well?
Jesse Plemons. Can be a normal guy or a complete psychopath, sometimes without the audience knowing which.
