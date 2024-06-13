Which actors can play good and bad roles well?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,818
Received 983 Likes on 820 Posts
Which actors can play good and bad roles well?
Kevin Bacon...can do bad like in Hollow Man, The River Wild, Sleepers, X-Men: First Class, but then plays good guys really well in most other things. I think he is one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood.
Ben Mendelsohn is another who does both so well.
Ben Mendelsohn is another who does both so well.
#2
Re: Which actors can play good and bad roles well?
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 19,820
Received 1,040 Likes on 745 Posts
Re: Which actors can play good and bad roles well?
Jesse Plemons. Can be a normal guy or a complete psychopath, sometimes without the audience knowing which.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off