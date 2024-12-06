Thelma (2024, D:Margolin) S: Squibb, Roundtree, Posey, Gregg, McDowell
Synopsis from Rotten Tomatoes:
Inspired by a real-life experience of director Josh Margolin's own grandmother, THELMA puts a clever spin on movies like MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE, shining the spotlight on an elderly grandmother as an unlikely action hero. With infectious humor, Margolin employs the familiar tropes of the action genre in hilarious, age-appropriate ways to tackle aging with agency. In the first leading film role of her 70-year career, Squibb portrays the strong-willed Thelma with grit and determination, demonstrating that she is more than capable of taking care of business -- despite what her daughter Gail (Parker Posey), son-in-law Alan (Clark Gregg), or grandson Danny might believe.
I believe this is also Richard Roundtree's (RIP) last role.
Saw this for the recent AMC Screen Unseen and it was hysterical. It has so much heart it will be in my top 10 for the year, guaranteed. The way they attack the tropes of the action genre are just sublime.
Opens June 21.
It was one of the better films I saw during Sundance.
