Favorite kill scenes?
Favorite kill scenes?
I was watching Timecop and while most of the film is ok, but pretty forgettable, I always loved how Ron Silver dies. Its a great kill scene that I basically look forward to that one particular scene bc it was inventive and different.
Re: Favorite kill scenes?
Hans Gruber.
the guy who blows up in Big Trouble in Little China.
alien chest burster,
Re: Favorite kill scenes?
Bobby Peru (Willem Defoe) in Wild At Heart.
