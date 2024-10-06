DVD Talk Forum

Favorite kill scenes?

Movie Talk

06-10-24, 06:54 PM
Favorite kill scenes?
I was watching Timecop and while most of the film is ok, but pretty forgettable, I always loved how Ron Silver dies. Its a great kill scene that I basically look forward to that one particular scene bc it was inventive and different.
06-10-24, 07:00 PM
Re: Favorite kill scenes?
Hans Gruber.

the guy who blows up in Big Trouble in Little China.

alien chest burster,
06-10-24, 07:00 PM
Re: Favorite kill scenes?
Bobby Peru (Willem Defoe) in Wild At Heart.
