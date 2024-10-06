Practical Magic 2 - S : Kidman, Bullock (2025?)

Quote:

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are in negotiations to return for Practical Magic 2, a sequel to Warner Bros‘ 1998 romantic fantasy, the studio announced via its social media channels on Monday.



Akiva Goldsman, who penned the original film alongside Robin Swicord and Adam Brooks, will return to write the screenplay. Bullock and Kidman are expected to produce alongside the original’s Denise Di Novi. Details as to the sequel’s plot are under wraps for now.



Directed by Griffin Dunne, Practical Magic adapted the 1995 novel from Alice Hoffman. The story follows two sisters, Sally (Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Kidman), who come from a long line of witches. Orphaned at a young age, they are raised by their eccentric aunts, who embrace their magical heritage. However, the Owens family is cursed: any man who falls in love with an Owens woman is doomed to an untimely death.



Subsequently, Sally and Gillian struggle with their powers and the consequences of the family curse. Sally attempts to lead a normal life, distancing herself from magic, but tragedy strikes when her husband dies. Gillian, on the other hand, lives a wild life, embracing her magical abilities. The sisters are reunited when Gillian finds herself in a dangerous relationship with Jimmy Angelov (Goran Visnjic), a violent man. In an effort to protect Gillian, the sisters accidentally kill Jimmy, leading to a series of supernatural events as they attempt to hide his death and ultimately break the family curse.



Stockard Channing, Dianne Wiest and Aidan Quinn also starred in the first Practical Magic, which grossed over $68M worldwide.



Currently, Kidman can be seen starring in Expats, Prime Video’s awards-contending miniseries from The Farewell‘s Lulu Wang. Next to be seen starring opposite Zac Efron and Joey King in Netflix’s rom-com A Family Affair, out June 28, her upcoming slate also includes Netflix’s murder mystery series The Perfect Couple, the Amazon series Kay Scarpetta and feature thriller Holland, Michigan, the second seasons of Paramount+’s Lioness and Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers, and Halina Reijn’s A24 pic Babygirl, among other projects.



Bullock is coming off of performances in the blockbusters Bullet Train and The Lost City, as well as the acclaimed Netflix pics Bird Box and The Unforgivable.



A producer on Mattel Film’ forthcoming Major Matt Mason starring Tom Hanks, Goldsman was most recently announced as a producer on the company’s upcoming live-action theatrical Monsters High film. In television, the most recent credits for the writer-producer include Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and The Crowded Room.



Kidman is repped by CAA, Shanahan Management in Australia, Media Talent Group, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Bullock by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham; and Goldsman by CAA, TFC Management, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.