Piece by Piece (2024, D: Neville) - Pharrell Williams Lego animated film
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 45,422
Likes: 0
Received 4,715 Likes on 3,194 Posts
Piece by Piece (2024, D: Neville) - Pharrell Williams Lego animated film
Oct 11, 2024
Piece by Piece is a unique cinematic experience that invites audiences on a vibrant journey through the life of cultural icon Pharrell Williams. Told through the lens of LEGO® animation, turn up the volume on your imagination and witness the evolution of one of music's most innovative minds.
Starring: Pharrell Williams, Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Busta Rhymes, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg
Directed By: Morgan Neville
Produced By: Pharrell Williams, Mimi Valdés, Caitrin Rogers, Morgan Neville, David Lawrence, Shani Saxon, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone
Piece by Piece is a unique cinematic experience that invites audiences on a vibrant journey through the life of cultural icon Pharrell Williams. Told through the lens of LEGO® animation, turn up the volume on your imagination and witness the evolution of one of music's most innovative minds.
Starring: Pharrell Williams, Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Busta Rhymes, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg
Directed By: Morgan Neville
Produced By: Pharrell Williams, Mimi Valdés, Caitrin Rogers, Morgan Neville, David Lawrence, Shani Saxon, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off