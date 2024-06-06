Piece by Piece (2024, D: Neville) - Pharrell Williams Lego animated film

Quote:

Oct 11, 2024



Piece by Piece is a unique cinematic experience that invites audiences on a vibrant journey through the life of cultural icon Pharrell Williams. Told through the lens of LEGO® animation, turn up the volume on your imagination and witness the evolution of one of music's most innovative minds.



Starring: Pharrell Williams, Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Busta Rhymes, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg

Directed By: Morgan Neville

Produced By: Pharrell Williams, Mimi Valdés, Caitrin Rogers, Morgan Neville, David Lawrence, Shani Saxon, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone