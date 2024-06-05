DVD Talk Forum

The Killer's Game (2024) S: Bautista, Boutella

Movie Talk

The Killer's Game (2024) S: Bautista, Boutella

   
06-05-24, 11:24 AM
The Killer's Game (2024) S: Bautista, Boutella



In the new action-comedy THE KILLERS GAME, when top hitman Joe Flood (Dave Bautista) is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he decides to take matters into his own hands  by taking a hit out on himself. But when the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend (Sofia Boutella), he must fend off an army of assassin colleagues and win back the love of his life before its too late.
06-05-24, 11:33 AM
Re: The Killer's Game (2024) S: Bautista, Boutella
Worth noting this is directed by stunt man turned director, JJ Perry, who previously directed Day Shift.
06-05-24, 03:38 PM
Re: The Killer's Game (2024) S: Bautista, Boutella
The basic switched diagnosis hitman plot feels vaguely familiar to me from another action film but I cant place it (perhaps something more obscure?).

And is Ben Kingsley physically incapable of aging?
