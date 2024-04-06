Re: Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024, D: El Arbi, Fallah) -- The Spoiler-Filled Reviews Thread

Just got back. Had a freaking blast. This is easily my favorite movie of the summer so far. It's probably the best communal experience I've had at the theater since Top Gun: Maverick 2 years ago.



The auditorium was probably about 80-85% sold. Lots of laughs, cheers and bad ass action. Lawrence was the highlight. He really carried this movie. So many funny lines. Smith and Lawrence continue to have great chemistry and banter between each other. I don't get these early reactions from some critics who thought they looked bored and tired. They looked like they were having a blast.



I won't go into specific details until more here see it, but all I say is "Reggie!! Reggie!!" That brought the house down with cheers.



The movie is very well edited and a tight 115 minutes. I know some here complain a lot about long movies and this didn't feel bloated at all. Bad Boys II from 2003 was extremely bloated at 2 1/2 hours and was probably the worst of the series.



And you need to have seen BBFL. Some plot points/characters carry over.