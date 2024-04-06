View Poll Results: What did you think of Bad Boys: Ride or Die?
Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024, D: El Arbi, Fallah) -- The Spoiler-Filled Reviews Thread
Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024, D: El Arbi, Fallah) -- The Spoiler-Filled Reviews Thread
When their late police captain gets linked to drug cartels, wisecracking Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett embark on a dangerous mission to clear his name.
Rated: R
Running Time: 115 minutes
RT Score: 71%
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/bad_boys_ride_or_die
Early access screenings for this start tomorrow. If you have T-Mobile, they are giving $5 tickets through Atom. I got a ticket for tomorrow, so that's why I'm starting the thread now.
The gist of what I've seen through the early reactions is that if you're a fan of the series, this was fun and a great theatrical experience. There are those who aren't really big fans of the series and didn't care for this.
And some plot points carry over from the last movie.
Re: Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024, D: El Arbi, Fallah) -- The Spoiler-Filled Reviews Thread
Just got back. Had a freaking blast. This is easily my favorite movie of the summer so far. It's probably the best communal experience I've had at the theater since Top Gun: Maverick 2 years ago.
The auditorium was probably about 80-85% sold. Lots of laughs, cheers and bad ass action. Lawrence was the highlight. He really carried this movie. So many funny lines. Smith and Lawrence continue to have great chemistry and banter between each other. I don't get these early reactions from some critics who thought they looked bored and tired. They looked like they were having a blast.
I won't go into specific details until more here see it, but all I say is "Reggie!! Reggie!!" That brought the house down with cheers.
The movie is very well edited and a tight 115 minutes. I know some here complain a lot about long movies and this didn't feel bloated at all. Bad Boys II from 2003 was extremely bloated at 2 1/2 hours and was probably the worst of the series.
And you need to have seen BBFL. Some plot points/characters carry over.
Re: Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024, D: El Arbi, Fallah) -- The Spoiler-Filled Reviews Thread
i wonder how much this movie will lose considering Smith's incident. i sure have a different opinion of him and i like the Bad Boy movies, especially the 3rd, but with that incident i bet it could have made a lot more than it will, which is still probably good to great.
Re: Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024, D: El Arbi, Fallah) -- The Spoiler-Filled Reviews Thread
I enjoyed this quite a bit. Good solid action, and some good comedic timing. Wondering if they are possibly setting up for a couple others to take over the franchise action in the future (based on a couple characters in this one).
FWIW, I didn't see BBFL (or at least I don't recall seeing it, gonna have to visit soon), and I had no trouble following anything.
Re: Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024, D: El Arbi, Fallah) -- The Spoiler-Filled Reviews Thread
The son, the Ammo team and Rita were all elements that carried over from the last movie. Also, the Captain's death was also covered in the last movie. I thought that would confuse someone who missed BBFL.
I guess the writers/directors did their job and made a movie you could follow without having to do "homework"
Re: Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024, D: El Arbi, Fallah) -- The Spoiler-Filled Reviews Thread
Just saw an advance screening and was not into it at all. I loved the first two but that was a very different time of my life when I was still in my drunk frat boy stage and they were perfect for going out on a Friday night and then partying afterward.
I don't know if the Will Smith baggage or I'm just not into this type of movie anymore as a white guy in my late 40s. I just couldn't be made to care about these two idiots anymore. I've seen every Will Smith movie too and the last 5 movies have been the same for me. He just lost his ability to make me believe he is the character anymore. That and he just picks horrible projects to do.
Martin Lawrence has always been a wild card since he went crazy waving a gun around in his underwear in Sherman oaks 20 years ago (I was actually eating lunch at a Fatburger a block away when he did this).
Im interested in seeing if this does well. For me both actors killed this franchise and I have no interest in watching anymore. Only watched this one because it was free.
I don't know if the Will Smith baggage or I'm just not into this type of movie anymore as a white guy in my late 40s. I just couldn't be made to care about these two idiots anymore. I've seen every Will Smith movie too and the last 5 movies have been the same for me. He just lost his ability to make me believe he is the character anymore. That and he just picks horrible projects to do.
Martin Lawrence has always been a wild card since he went crazy waving a gun around in his underwear in Sherman oaks 20 years ago (I was actually eating lunch at a Fatburger a block away when he did this).
Im interested in seeing if this does well. For me both actors killed this franchise and I have no interest in watching anymore. Only watched this one because it was free.
