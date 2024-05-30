How would you "fix" movies?
How would you "fix" movies?
With all of the doom and gloom about the box office of Furiosa and The Fall Guy (both of which I saw in theaters and loved), how would you "fix" it?
I've talked about this in other threads but I thought it would be fun to have a catch-all.
- Shrink the entire industry. It's too big and too expensive - not everyone has to have the chance to make a movie.
- Contract everything, starting with budgets
- Put out mid-tier movies again in theaters
- Close excess theaters - fewer screens with more attention paid to make each screen a good experience. I only go to the Drafthouse now because they enforce their no talking/no phone policy. Every place could do that too.
- Make movies affordable - offer half-price or better tickets Sun-Wed.
Re: How would you "fix" movies?
More movie-specific popcorn buckets!
Re: How would you "fix" movies?
Eliminate or reduce incentives to spend huge amounts on filmmaking and especially scrapping completed films. Taxpayers shouldn't subsidize studio failures
Re: How would you "fix" movies?
Definitely cut overall budgets. There's a reason the big studios are hemorrhaging money, but Blumhouse is making bank. Rather than trying to make 200m movies that make 1b, they should be trying to make 20m movies that make 100m.
Re: How would you "fix" movies?
With all of the doom and gloom about the box office of Furiosa and The Fall Guy (both of which I saw in theaters and loved), how would you "fix" it?
- Shrink the entire industry. It's too big and too expensive - not everyone has to have the chance to make a movie.-So start making lots of people unemployed?
- Contract everything, starting with budgets-what happens when they don't care they go over budget?
- Put out mid-tier movies again in theaters- Not sure how that would work as people expect those to be streamed now.
- Close excess theaters - fewer screens with more attention paid to make each screen a good experience. I only go to the Drafthouse now because they enforce their no talking/no phone policy. Every place could do that too. Everyone does not feel safe anymore that is part of the problem. You never know who will go off when trying to enforce this. AND who will it be? The teenage kid as the usher?
- Make movies affordable - offer half-price or better tickets Sun-Wed.-Good Idea but would studios go for it when it cuts revenue?
I have never been to the Drafthouse how do they enforce the policy?
Bloated star salaries are one that could be done away with...like a salary cap with sports. But even then mega stars get the big $$.
Good topic!!
Re: How would you "fix" movies?
EDIT (I had a meeting )
- Shrink the entire industry. It's too big and too expensive - not everyone has to have the chance to make a movie.-So start making lots of people unemployed?
Contract everything, starting with budgets-what happens when they don't care they go over budget?
That's on the studios to manage. I'd stop giving them tax breaks if they fuck it up.
- Put out mid-tier movies again in theaters- Not sure how that would work as people expect those to be streamed now.
Answered with the Alamo point above but this is doable. You just have to set the expectations and ENFORCE THEM. Make your theater a destination and people will come.
Re: How would you "fix" movies?
At least around me the bigger chains have had half price tuesdays and in Summer, Sundays. I'm not sure extending that to most of the week will help that much (honestly if you lose FOMO I think you lose a lot of the movie going audience) but there are probably a ton of empty theaters on those days so who knows?
Re: How would you "fix" movies?
Studios, and the portion of the Public who follow "Box Office" the way Sports Fans follow stats.. need to change their mentality that if a film doesn't make 10x its cost back during opening weekend it's a "Flop". They also need to stop thinking that if a film doesn't break 1billion it "under-performed".
Re: How would you "fix" movies?
I agree that budgets are out of control. If a movie has a $150M or budget, the chances of it being successful financially are slim to none these days. Even major IPs are struggling just to break even. But then again, costs are a lot higher for everything.
Re: How would you "fix" movies?
I agree that budgets are out of control. If a movie has a $150M or budget, the chances of it being successful financially are slim to none these days. Even major IPs are struggling just to break even. But then again, costs are a lot higher for everything.
Re: How would you "fix" movies?
Get a fucking editor. Every movie doesn't have to be 2.5+ hour epic.
Quit showing 30 goddamn minutes of trailers and commercials before said 2.5+ hour movie.
Seriously, consider the time frame it takes to see a normal movie nowadays. Travel to your local theater. Possibly stand in line to redeem your ticket and/or buy expensive snacks. Use the bathroom. Watch the movie and commercials. Drive home. 4 hours wasted on likely a middle of the road or worse film. Nobody wants to put in the time for that when you can sit at home and stream almost virtually any movie you want to see in seconds.
Re: How would you "fix" movies?
Get a fucking editor. Every movie doesn't have to be 2.5+ hour epic.
Quit showing 30 goddamn minutes of trailers and commercials before said 2.5+ hour movie.
Seriously, consider the time frame it takes to see a normal movie nowadays. Travel to your local theater. Possibly stand in line to redeem your ticket and/or buy expensive snacks. Use the bathroom. Watch the movie and commercials. Drive home. 4 hours wasted on likely a middle of the road or worse film. Nobody wants to put in the time for that when you can sit at home and stream almost virtually any movie you want to see in seconds.
I agree that people don't really appreciate what (a well run) theater offers, and many are happy to just watch stuff on their phone.
I will also say anecdotally, as someone raising small kids, watching a movie is no longer an event if we're at home (unless I force it to be), and I kind of miss that.
