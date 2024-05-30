Re: How would you "fix" movies?

I have never been to the Drafthouse how do they enforce the policy?

So start making lots of people unemployed?

what happens when they don't care they go over budget?

Not sure how that would work as people expect those to be streamed now.

Answered with the Alamo point above but this is doable. You just have to set the expectations and ENFORCE THEM. Make your theater a destination and people will come.

I've only seen it enforced once- an usher told some people to be quiet and they were. There are multiple messages before the show that if you talk or text, you get one warning and then you are escorted from the theater without a refund. If someone makes any noise, you are supposed to hold up a card to report it but again, I've never had to do that. It's heaven.EDIT (I had a meetingYes. If the industry can't support it, then not everyone can work there. I have the same feeling about restaurants. Whenever one goes out of business, everyone likes to blame everything like that restaurant has some kind of right to exist. It doesn't, and if it's not successful, oh well.That's on the studios to manage. I'd stop giving them tax breaks if they fuck it up.Not if that's the only way to see them (we could have a lot fewer streaming networks too).Considering studios make most of their money opening weekend, this is more about getting butts in seats. Make movie-going something affordable again and more people will do it. Right now, studios seem to be throwing up their hands if they don't make their budget back opening weekend.