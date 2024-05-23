DVD Talk Forum

Untitled Steven Spielberg Film (2026)

   
Untitled Steven Spielberg Film (2026)
Steven Spielberg has lined up his next feature film, which will be released in 2026.

Universal Pictures is backing the movie, which will open in theaters on May 15, 2026. Its unclear what the untitled project  which the studio described as a new original event film  is about, though Variety previously reported that Spielberg is working on a UFO story.

David Koepp, whose previous work with the filmmaker includes Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, is writing the script from a story by Spielberg.

Spielberg, who does not need much of an introduction, is Hollywoods most commercially successful filmmaker, having helmed blockbusters like Jaws and E.T., on top of the Indiana Jones and Jurassic Park franchises. Hes also a three-time Oscar winner for Schindlers List and Saving Private Ryan.

He most recently directed The Fabelmans for Universal. Inspired by Spielbergs own upbringing, the story followed a film-obsessed teenager growing up in Arizona and Northern California. Though The Fabelmans received several Oscar nominations, it struggled at the box office, earning just $45 million worldwide.

Spielbergs film before that, 2021s West Side Story, also hit the wrong notes at the box office with $76 million globally against its $100 million budget. The musical adaptation hit the big screen as COVID was surging, which didnt help, but post-pandemic moviegoing habits havent been kind to films aimed at older audiences.

As movie theaters crawl toward a comeback, Spielberg will perhaps reclaim his crown as the king of summer blockbusters.
https://variety.com/2024/film/news/s...te-1236014435/
