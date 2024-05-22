Video - Famed Heavy Metal Drummer Nicko McBrain Recovers from Jan 2023 Stroke
Video - Famed Heavy Metal Drummer Nicko McBrain Recovers from Jan 2023 Stroke
I don't think I knew he had a stroke last year in Jan 2023. I tried "search" here but didn't find anything. Anyway, glad he's recovering. He seems like a good dude.
Original Story here
This is an update/promotional video giving info on what happened and his recovery from a few weeks ago.
Re: Video - Famed Heavy Metal Drummer Nicko McBrain Recovers from Jan 2023 Stroke
