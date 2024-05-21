Am I OK? (2024, D: Notaro & Allynne) S: Johnson, Mizuno, Fowler, Clemons, Gordon, Hayes, Notaro
AM I OK? debuts THURSDAY, JUNE 6 on Max.
Lucy and Jane have been best friends for most of their lives and think they know everything there is to know about each other. But when Jane announces shes moving to London, Lucy reveals a long-held secret. As Jane tries to help Lucy, their friendship is thrown into chaos.
Cast: Dakota Johnson, Sonoya Mizuno, Jermaine Fowler, Kiersey Clemons, Molly Gordon, with Sean Hayes and Tig Notaro.
Credits: AM I OK? is co-directed by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne. The film is written and produced by Lauren Pomerantz. Producers include Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Erik Feig, Lucy Kitada, Dakota Johnson, Ro Donnelly, Notaro, and Allynne. Executive producers include Alex Brown, Shayne Fiske Goldner, and Royce Reeves Darby.
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/am_i_ok
