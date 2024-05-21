DVD Talk Forum

Am I OK? (2024, D: Notaro & Allynne) S: Johnson, Mizuno, Fowler, Clemons, Gordon, Hayes, Notaro

Am I OK? (2024, D: Notaro & Allynne) S: Johnson, Mizuno, Fowler, Clemons, Gordon, Hayes, Notaro

   
Am I OK? (2024, D: Notaro & Allynne) S: Johnson, Mizuno, Fowler, Clemons, Gordon, Hayes, Notaro



AM I OK? debuts THURSDAY, JUNE 6 on Max.

Lucy and Jane have been best friends for most of their lives and think they know everything there is to know about each other. But when Jane announces shes moving to London, Lucy reveals a long-held secret. As Jane tries to help Lucy, their friendship is thrown into chaos.

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Sonoya Mizuno, Jermaine Fowler, Kiersey Clemons, Molly Gordon, with Sean Hayes and Tig Notaro.

Credits: AM I OK? is co-directed by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne. The film is written and produced by Lauren Pomerantz. Producers include Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Erik Feig, Lucy Kitada, Dakota Johnson, Ro Donnelly, Notaro, and Allynne. Executive producers include Alex Brown, Shayne Fiske Goldner, and Royce Reeves Darby.
This premiered at Sundance in 2022 where it was bought for Max. WBD has been sitting on it for some reason.

Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/am_i_ok
