Movies that get a bad rap?

You know the ones that are oft defamed, but turn out to be ones you like that basically got drubbed critically and financially.



I dont think Green Lantern, the extended edition is that bad of a movie. Sure its not top DC or comes close to a Marvel movie, but I really dont think its that bad. Reynolds is always good, charming, funny, handsome, hes got it all and makes the movie.