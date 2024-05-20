DVD Talk Forum

Movies that get a bad rap?

Movie Talk

Movies that get a bad rap?

   
05-20-24, 05:00 PM
OldBoy
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,629
Received 947 Likes on 793 Posts
Movies that get a bad rap?
You know the ones that are oft defamed, but turn out to be ones you like that basically got drubbed critically and financially.

I dont think Green Lantern, the extended edition is that bad of a movie. Sure its not top DC or comes close to a Marvel movie, but I really dont think its that bad. Reynolds is always good, charming, funny, handsome, hes got it all and makes the movie.
05-20-24, 05:03 PM
TGM
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Massachusetts
Posts: 16,976
Received 402 Likes on 251 Posts
Re: Movies that get a bad rap?
The Last Action Hero, Hudson Hawk, Armageddon to name a few.
05-20-24, 05:09 PM
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: CA
Posts: 4,273
Received 224 Likes on 149 Posts
Perkinsun Dzees

05-20-24, 05:29 PM
OldBoy
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,629
Received 947 Likes on 793 Posts
Re: Movies that get a bad rap?

05-20-24, 05:30 PM
MLBFan24
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 5,558
Received 360 Likes on 277 Posts
Re: Movies that get a bad rap?
Terminator Salvation

I'll defend that movie all the way to my grave.

It gave people what they wanted - the future war. People complained and we got Genisys and Dark Fate

The BluRay behind-the-scenes documentaries really showed the passion the crew put into the film.
OldBoy (05-20-24)
OldBoy (05-20-24)
05-20-24, 05:33 PM
OldBoy
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,629
Received 947 Likes on 793 Posts
Re: Movies that get a bad rap?
I’ve always liked Salvation as well. I mean Bale and Yelchin. Just great.
MLBFan24 (05-20-24)
MLBFan24 (05-20-24)
05-20-24, 05:55 PM
stvn1974
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Oklahoma
Posts: 7,401
Received 571 Likes on 356 Posts
Re: Movies that get a bad rap?
Howard The Duck.
