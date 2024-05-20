Movies that get a bad rap?
Movies that get a bad rap?
You know the ones that are oft defamed, but turn out to be ones you like that basically got drubbed critically and financially.
I dont think Green Lantern, the extended edition is that bad of a movie. Sure its not top DC or comes close to a Marvel movie, but I really dont think its that bad. Reynolds is always good, charming, funny, handsome, hes got it all and makes the movie.
Re: Movies that get a bad rap?
The Last Action Hero, Hudson Hawk, Armageddon to name a few.
Re: Movies that get a bad rap?
Re: Movies that get a bad rap?
Terminator Salvation
I'll defend that movie all the way to my grave.
It gave people what they wanted - the future war. People complained and we got Genisys and Dark Fate
The BluRay behind-the-scenes documentaries really showed the passion the crew put into the film.
Re: Movies that get a bad rap?
I’ve always liked Salvation as well. I mean Bale and Yelchin. Just great.
