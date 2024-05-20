Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve story (2024)
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 79,232
Received 3,711 Likes on 2,667 Posts
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve story (2024)
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, the documentary from Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui (McQueen), which premiered to critical acclaim out of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, has been slated to hit select U.S. theaters via DC Studios and Fathom Events on September 21, with an encore presentation to follow on the late actor’s birthday, September 25.
It's being released by DC and coming to Fathom Events this Fall. 2 showings only unfortunately.
No trailer yet, but it screened at some film festivals and got rave reviews.
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/sup...er_reeve_story
I know Fathom doesn't qualify for A-List or Regal Unlimited, but I will gladly pay out of pocket to see this. Hopefully a trailer gets released soon. They did show the trailer at CinemaCon last month.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off