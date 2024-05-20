DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Ezra (D: Goldwyn) S: De Niro, Cannavale, Byrne, Fitzgerald

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Ezra (D: Goldwyn) S: De Niro, Cannavale, Byrne, Fitzgerald

   
Old 05-20-24, 08:41 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 45,291
Likes: 0
Received 4,682 Likes on 3,170 Posts
Ezra (D: Goldwyn) S: De Niro, Cannavale, Byrne, Fitzgerald


Only In Theaters May 31
--
EZRA follows Max Bernal (Bobby Cannavale), a stand-up comedian living with his father (Robert De Niro), while struggling to co-parent his autistic son Ezra (introducing William Fitzgerald) with his ex-wife (Rose Byrne). When forced to confront difficult decisions about their sons future, Max and Ezra embark on a cross-country road trip that has a transcendent impact on both their lives. Directed by Tony Goldwyn, who also appears in the film alongside additional cast members Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg, EZRA is an endearing and often funny exploration of a family determined to find their way through lifes complexities with humor, compassion, and heart.


DIRECTED BY: Tony Goldwyn
WRITTEN BY: Tony Spiridakis
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/ezra_2024

This is likely the AMC Screen Unseen / Regal Mystery movie tonight.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.