Ezra (D: Goldwyn) S: De Niro, Cannavale, Byrne, Fitzgerald
Ezra (D: Goldwyn) S: De Niro, Cannavale, Byrne, Fitzgerald
Only In Theaters May 31
EZRA follows Max Bernal (Bobby Cannavale), a stand-up comedian living with his father (Robert De Niro), while struggling to co-parent his autistic son Ezra (introducing William Fitzgerald) with his ex-wife (Rose Byrne). When forced to confront difficult decisions about their sons future, Max and Ezra embark on a cross-country road trip that has a transcendent impact on both their lives. Directed by Tony Goldwyn, who also appears in the film alongside additional cast members Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg, EZRA is an endearing and often funny exploration of a family determined to find their way through lifes complexities with humor, compassion, and heart.
DIRECTED BY: Tony Goldwyn
WRITTEN BY: Tony Spiridakis
This is likely the AMC Screen Unseen / Regal Mystery movie tonight.
