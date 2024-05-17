DVD Talk Forum

Dabney Coleman Dead at 92

Dabney Coleman Dead at 92
Dabney Coleman -- an absolute legend in Hollywood best known for his villainous turn in "9 to 5" -- has died ... TMZ has learned.
https://www.tmz.com/2024/05/17/dabne...o-5-dead-dies/
Re: Dabney Coleman Dead at 92
Bummer, but that's a good long life. He was great in so many 80's things. One of the hugely talented, amazing cast of Tootsie.
He had a TV show called Buffalo Bill, that I remember liking back in the day. Haven't seen it since it left the air.

Didn't even recognize him when I saw him in Boardwalk Empire.
