Dabney Coleman Dead at 92
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Dabney Coleman Dead at 92
Dabney Coleman -- an absolute legend in Hollywood best known for his villainous turn in "9 to 5" -- has died ... TMZ has learned.
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 76,465
Received 6,337 Likes on 4,332 Posts
Re: Dabney Coleman Dead at 92
Bummer, but that's a good long life. He was great in so many 80's things. One of the hugely talented, amazing cast of Tootsie.
He had a TV show called Buffalo Bill, that I remember liking back in the day. Haven't seen it since it left the air.
Didn't even recognize him when I saw him in Boardwalk Empire.
He had a TV show called Buffalo Bill, that I remember liking back in the day. Haven't seen it since it left the air.
Didn't even recognize him when I saw him in Boardwalk Empire.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off