Father Mother Sister Brother (D: Jarmusch) S: Blanchett, Krieps, Driver, Waits, Rampling, Bialik

Quote:

Adam Driver, Mayim Bialik, Tom Waits, Charlotte Rampling, Indya Moore and Luka Sabbat have joined the cast of Jim Jarmuschs anticipated next film, Father Mother Sister Brother.



Theyre joining Cate Blanchett and Vicky Krieps, who were previously rumored to be starring after being photographed on set. Father Mother Sister Brother recently wrapped production in Paris following shoots in Dublin, Ireland and in the Northeastern U.S. Post-production has begun New York, and the film is expected to be finished later this year.



Father Mother Sister Brother is a triptych, following three separate stories set in different countries and revolving around relationships between adult children, their somewhat distant parents and each other. The first part, Father, is set in the east coast in Northeastern U.S., Mother in Dublin, Ireland, and Sister Brother in Paris, France.



Possibly one of Jarmuschs most personal films, Father Mother Sister Brother is a comedy interwoven with threads of melancholy, and character studies, quiet, observational and non-judgmental, said the films description. Jarmusch previously suggested that Father Mother Sister Brother will have a strong musical component.



The movie reteams Jarmusch with Adam Driver, whom he directed in Paterson and The Dead Dont Die. Driver is attending the Cannes Film Festival to support Francis Ford Coppolas competition title, Megalopolis, in in which he stars.



Producers are Charles Gillibert (Annette), Joshua Astrachan, Carter Logan and Attila Yücer. The film is produced and presented by Saint Laurent Prods., headed by the fashion houses creative director Anthony Vaccarello, MUBI and the Apartment (a Fremantle company) together with Jarmuschs Badjetlag and Gilliberts CG Cinema. Irelands Richard Bolger and Conor Barry of Hail Mary co-produced. The film was also backed by Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland and received equity financing from Cinema Inutile.



Distributors who have pre-bought the film include Weltkino in Germany and Les Films du Losanges in France. The Match Factory will handle international sales and Gersh will represent the North American rights. Lenders were Cofiloisirs and Three Point Capital.



The prestige key crew includes cinematographers Frederick Elmes and Yorick Le Saux, production designers are Mark Friedberg and Marco Bittner-Rosser, editor Affonso Gonçalves, costume designer Catherine George, sound designer Robert Hein and casting director Ellen Lewis.



Jim Jarmusch is represented by Bart Walker of the Gersh Agency and Victoria Cook and Hayden Goldblatt at Frankfurt, Kurnit, Klein & Selz.