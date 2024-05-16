Father Mother Sister Brother (D: Jarmusch) S: Blanchett, Krieps, Driver, Waits, Rampling, Bialik
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 45,253
Likes: 0
Received 4,672 Likes on 3,162 Posts
Father Mother Sister Brother (D: Jarmusch) S: Blanchett, Krieps, Driver, Waits, Rampling, Bialik
Adam Driver, Mayim Bialik, Tom Waits, Charlotte Rampling, Indya Moore and Luka Sabbat have joined the cast of Jim Jarmuschs anticipated next film, Father Mother Sister Brother.
Theyre joining Cate Blanchett and Vicky Krieps, who were previously rumored to be starring after being photographed on set. Father Mother Sister Brother recently wrapped production in Paris following shoots in Dublin, Ireland and in the Northeastern U.S. Post-production has begun New York, and the film is expected to be finished later this year.
Father Mother Sister Brother is a triptych, following three separate stories set in different countries and revolving around relationships between adult children, their somewhat distant parents and each other. The first part, Father, is set in the east coast in Northeastern U.S., Mother in Dublin, Ireland, and Sister Brother in Paris, France.
Possibly one of Jarmuschs most personal films, Father Mother Sister Brother is a comedy interwoven with threads of melancholy, and character studies, quiet, observational and non-judgmental, said the films description. Jarmusch previously suggested that Father Mother Sister Brother will have a strong musical component.
The movie reteams Jarmusch with Adam Driver, whom he directed in Paterson and The Dead Dont Die. Driver is attending the Cannes Film Festival to support Francis Ford Coppolas competition title, Megalopolis, in in which he stars.
Producers are Charles Gillibert (Annette), Joshua Astrachan, Carter Logan and Attila Yücer. The film is produced and presented by Saint Laurent Prods., headed by the fashion houses creative director Anthony Vaccarello, MUBI and the Apartment (a Fremantle company) together with Jarmuschs Badjetlag and Gilliberts CG Cinema. Irelands Richard Bolger and Conor Barry of Hail Mary co-produced. The film was also backed by Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland and received equity financing from Cinema Inutile.
Distributors who have pre-bought the film include Weltkino in Germany and Les Films du Losanges in France. The Match Factory will handle international sales and Gersh will represent the North American rights. Lenders were Cofiloisirs and Three Point Capital.
The prestige key crew includes cinematographers Frederick Elmes and Yorick Le Saux, production designers are Mark Friedberg and Marco Bittner-Rosser, editor Affonso Gonçalves, costume designer Catherine George, sound designer Robert Hein and casting director Ellen Lewis.
Jim Jarmusch is represented by Bart Walker of the Gersh Agency and Victoria Cook and Hayden Goldblatt at Frankfurt, Kurnit, Klein & Selz.
Theyre joining Cate Blanchett and Vicky Krieps, who were previously rumored to be starring after being photographed on set. Father Mother Sister Brother recently wrapped production in Paris following shoots in Dublin, Ireland and in the Northeastern U.S. Post-production has begun New York, and the film is expected to be finished later this year.
Father Mother Sister Brother is a triptych, following three separate stories set in different countries and revolving around relationships between adult children, their somewhat distant parents and each other. The first part, Father, is set in the east coast in Northeastern U.S., Mother in Dublin, Ireland, and Sister Brother in Paris, France.
Possibly one of Jarmuschs most personal films, Father Mother Sister Brother is a comedy interwoven with threads of melancholy, and character studies, quiet, observational and non-judgmental, said the films description. Jarmusch previously suggested that Father Mother Sister Brother will have a strong musical component.
The movie reteams Jarmusch with Adam Driver, whom he directed in Paterson and The Dead Dont Die. Driver is attending the Cannes Film Festival to support Francis Ford Coppolas competition title, Megalopolis, in in which he stars.
Producers are Charles Gillibert (Annette), Joshua Astrachan, Carter Logan and Attila Yücer. The film is produced and presented by Saint Laurent Prods., headed by the fashion houses creative director Anthony Vaccarello, MUBI and the Apartment (a Fremantle company) together with Jarmuschs Badjetlag and Gilliberts CG Cinema. Irelands Richard Bolger and Conor Barry of Hail Mary co-produced. The film was also backed by Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland and received equity financing from Cinema Inutile.
Distributors who have pre-bought the film include Weltkino in Germany and Les Films du Losanges in France. The Match Factory will handle international sales and Gersh will represent the North American rights. Lenders were Cofiloisirs and Three Point Capital.
The prestige key crew includes cinematographers Frederick Elmes and Yorick Le Saux, production designers are Mark Friedberg and Marco Bittner-Rosser, editor Affonso Gonçalves, costume designer Catherine George, sound designer Robert Hein and casting director Ellen Lewis.
Jim Jarmusch is represented by Bart Walker of the Gersh Agency and Victoria Cook and Hayden Goldblatt at Frankfurt, Kurnit, Klein & Selz.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off