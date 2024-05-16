Never Let Go (2024, D: Aja) S: Halle Berry

Quote:

Never Let Go  in theaters September 27! Starring Halle Berry, Percy Daggs, Anthony B. Jenkins.



From visionary director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Crawl) and producers of Stranger Things and Arrival comes NEVER LET GO. In this new psychological thriller, as an evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother, played by Academy Award® Winner Halle Berry (Actress in a Leading Role, 2001  Monsters Ball), and her twin sons is their house and their familys protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times  even tethering themselves with ropes  they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.



Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a 21 Laps production.