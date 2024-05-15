What are your favorite movie franchises?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,597
Received 944 Likes on 790 Posts
What are your favorite movie franchises?
Some are good, get better with age, some worse much much worse.
I tell ya, I started the Fast & Furious series from the beginning. Im on 7 now. And I got to say, this is one of the most fun franchises Ive seen. Theyre all the same, but different enough (if that makes sense) that it makes them a ton of fun. I love these characters, the proto-typical villain in each one. They are just pure fun. Ive never seen 2-5 ever, the others yes, but seeing them in succession they all tie so well together and imo are getting better and better.
of course John Wick is the better as a whole franchise, but a close second to F&F. They really make them adrenaline pumping fun.
What are some others you love? I guess two or more maybe or three for a franchise. I dunno.
Last edited by OldBoy; 05-15-24 at 05:51 PM.
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 27,486
Received 3,270 Likes on 2,102 Posts
re: What are your favorite movie franchises?
My current running favorite is the Mission: Impossible. Theyre just a heck o a lot of fun and are high quality.
I enjoyed the first couple John Wick movies but feel they started to wear out their welcome with part 3 and especially part 4.
#4
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Oct 2002
Posts: 6,252
Likes: 0
Received 993 Likes on 701 Posts
re: What are your favorite movie franchises?
#5
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 5,551
Received 357 Likes on 274 Posts
re: What are your favorite movie franchises?
My odd answer: Terminator franchise
I really enjoy the first four movies. T2 is legendary. I loved Terminator Salvation. Ill always defend it.
I disliked the next two films: Genisys and Dark Fate
Even though the quality had gone down, I still love the mythology and time travel. And I can prepare myself for the AI and machine takeover haha
If this was the TV forum, then it would be 24 of course.
#6
Moderator
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 19,229
Received 813 Likes on 529 Posts
Re: What are your favorite movie franchises?
Current favorite: The Planet of the Apes franchises! Loved the campiness of the OG PotA movies and I really love the modern storytelling of the current franchise.
Ive got several others:
1. The James Bond 007 franchise: Watched these with my dad growing up and still watch them with my kids today.
2. The Mission: Impossible franchise: As long as they keep making them, Ill keep watching them.
3. The Fast & Furious franchise: Pure popcorn! 🍿
and then youve got the standards: Star Wars, Star Trek, LotR, etc.
