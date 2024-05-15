DVD Talk Forum

What are your favorite movie franchises?

What are your favorite movie franchises?

   
What are your favorite movie franchises?
Some are good, get better with age, some worsemuch much worse.

I tell ya, I started the Fast & Furious series from the beginning. Im on 7 now. And I got to say, this is one of the most fun franchises Ive seen. Theyre all the same, but different enough (if that makes sense) that it makes them a ton of fun. I love these characters, the proto-typical villain in each one. They are just pure fun. Ive never seen 2-5 ever, the others yes, but seeing them in succession they all tie so well together and imo are getting better and better.

of course John Wick is the better as a whole franchise, but a close second to F&F. They really make them adrenaline pumping fun.

What are some others you love? I guess two or more maybe or three for a franchise. I dunno.
re: What are your favorite movie franchises?
re: What are your favorite movie franchises?
My current running favorite is the Mission: Impossible. Theyre just a heck o a lot of fun and are high quality.

I enjoyed the first couple John Wick movies but feel they started to wear out their welcome with part 3 and especially part 4.
re: What are your favorite movie franchises?
Living most of my life in New England, I'm a big fan of all of the Boston franchises. The Red Sox were my first love. I didn't get into football until I was about 13 and that happened to coincide with the Patriots drafting Drew Bledsoe. Admittedly I came to the Bruins and the Celtics late because I grew up going to Whaler games and I was a total Jordan kid. (I have a valid excuse in that I was born in Chicago and still have a lot of family there.) But the Whalers left town and the Bulls have been mostly irrelevant since Derrick Rose's knees crumbled into dust, so onto the Bruins and Celtics bandwagons I have jumped. I'm not ashamed.
re: What are your favorite movie franchises?
My odd answer: Terminator franchise

I really enjoy the first four movies. T2 is legendary. I loved Terminator Salvation. Ill always defend it.

I disliked the next two films: Genisys and Dark Fate

Even though the quality had gone down, I still love the mythology and time travel. And I can prepare myself for the AI and machine takeover haha

If this was the TV forum, then it would be 24 of course.
Re: What are your favorite movie franchises?
Current favorite: The Planet of the Apes franchises! Loved the campiness of the OG PotA movies and I really love the modern storytelling of the current franchise.

Ive got several others:

1. The James Bond 007 franchise: Watched these with my dad growing up and still watch them with my kids today.

2. The Mission: Impossible franchise: As long as they keep making them, Ill keep watching them.

3. The Fast & Furious franchise: Pure popcorn! 🍿

 and then youve got the standards: Star Wars, Star Trek, LotR, etc.
