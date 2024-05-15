Favorite franchises?
Favorite franchises?
Some are good, get better with age, some worse much much worse.
I tell ya, I started the Fast & Furious series from the beginning. Im on 7 now. And I got to say, this is one of the most fun franchises Ive seen. Theyre all the same, but different enough (if that makes sense) that it makes them a ton of fun. I love these characters, the proto-typical villain in each one. They are just pure fun. Ive never seen 2-5 ever, the others yes, but seeing them in succession they all tie so well together and imo are getting better and better.
of course John Wick is the better as a whole franchise, but a close second to F&F. They really make them adrenaline pumping fun.
What are some others you love? I guess two or more maybe or three for a franchise. I dunno.
