Favorite franchises?

   
05-15-24, 04:53 PM
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,597
Received 944 Likes on 790 Posts
Favorite franchises?
Some are good, get better with age, some worsemuch much worse.

I tell ya, I started the Fast & Furious series from the beginning. Im on 7 now. And I got to say, this is one of the most fun franchises Ive seen. Theyre all the same, but different enough (if that makes sense) that it makes them a ton of fun. I love these characters, the proto-typical villain in each one. They are just pure fun. Ive never seen 2-5 ever, the others yes, but seeing them in succession they all tie so well together and imo are getting better and better.

of course John Wick is the better as a whole franchise, but a close second to F&F. They really make them adrenaline pumping fun.

What are some others you love? I guess two or more maybe or three for a franchise. I dunno.
