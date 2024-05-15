John Wick spinoff starring Donnie Yen
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 45,239
Likes: 0
Received 4,665 Likes on 3,159 Posts
John Wick spinoff starring Donnie Yen
Donnie Yen has inked a deal to reprise his role as Caine, the highly skilled, blind assassin introduced in John Wick: Chapter 4, in a new film from Lionsgate set to shoot in Hong Kong next year, the studio announced on Wednesday.
While the logline is being kept under wraps, the new film will continue Yen’s story arc following the events of Chapter 4, as Caine has been freed from his obligations to the High Table.
The new film was developed as part of Chad Stahelski’s recently announced deal with Lionsgate to oversee the expansion of the John Wick universe and will be shepherded by franchise producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee (John Wick: Chapters 1 through 4) for Thunder Road and Stahelski (John Wick: Chapters 3 & 4, Ballerina) through his 87Eleven Entertainment banner.
Script is written by Robert Askins, the Tony-nominated writer of the play Hand to God, who has also worked on such series as The Umbrella Academy and The Son. Lionsgate’s Caine film is just the latest extension of a billion-dollar action franchise, which last fall rolled out the Peacock miniseries The Continental: From the World of John Wick. Up next for release, on June 6, 2025, is Ballerina, a female-driven spin-off which stars Ana de Armas as an assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma.
“From the moment Donnie Yen appeared on screen in John Wick: Chapter 4, he captivated audiences and created an authentic, emotional connection that left an inedible mark and had fans asking for more,” said Adam Fogelson, chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “The John Wick universe that Chad, Basil, Erica, and Keanu have built offers a tapestry of fascinating characters brought to life by the most extraordinary performers, and we’re excited to have one of the world’s biggest superstars on board to continue this journey.”
Calling his experience with John Wick: Chapter 4 “extraordinary,” Yen said that “the reason these films resonate so deeply is because, like myself, Chad, Basil, and Erica push themselves to create action, fights, and stunts that are not only thrilling, inventive and artistic, but also expressive of character, story, and emotion. Caine is an incredible character with a haunted past, and I am excited to return to the role.”
An internationally recognized actor and martial artist, Yen has also been seen in such recent films as Mulan, Ip Man 4: The Finale, xXx: Return of Xander Cage and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, among others. He is represented by Independent Artist Group, as well as Peco Ng at Bullet Films.
Askins is repped by WME and Grandview.
While the logline is being kept under wraps, the new film will continue Yen’s story arc following the events of Chapter 4, as Caine has been freed from his obligations to the High Table.
The new film was developed as part of Chad Stahelski’s recently announced deal with Lionsgate to oversee the expansion of the John Wick universe and will be shepherded by franchise producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee (John Wick: Chapters 1 through 4) for Thunder Road and Stahelski (John Wick: Chapters 3 & 4, Ballerina) through his 87Eleven Entertainment banner.
Script is written by Robert Askins, the Tony-nominated writer of the play Hand to God, who has also worked on such series as The Umbrella Academy and The Son. Lionsgate’s Caine film is just the latest extension of a billion-dollar action franchise, which last fall rolled out the Peacock miniseries The Continental: From the World of John Wick. Up next for release, on June 6, 2025, is Ballerina, a female-driven spin-off which stars Ana de Armas as an assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma.
“From the moment Donnie Yen appeared on screen in John Wick: Chapter 4, he captivated audiences and created an authentic, emotional connection that left an inedible mark and had fans asking for more,” said Adam Fogelson, chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “The John Wick universe that Chad, Basil, Erica, and Keanu have built offers a tapestry of fascinating characters brought to life by the most extraordinary performers, and we’re excited to have one of the world’s biggest superstars on board to continue this journey.”
Calling his experience with John Wick: Chapter 4 “extraordinary,” Yen said that “the reason these films resonate so deeply is because, like myself, Chad, Basil, and Erica push themselves to create action, fights, and stunts that are not only thrilling, inventive and artistic, but also expressive of character, story, and emotion. Caine is an incredible character with a haunted past, and I am excited to return to the role.”
An internationally recognized actor and martial artist, Yen has also been seen in such recent films as Mulan, Ip Man 4: The Finale, xXx: Return of Xander Cage and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, among others. He is represented by Independent Artist Group, as well as Peco Ng at Bullet Films.
Askins is repped by WME and Grandview.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 34,157
Received 743 Likes on 544 Posts
Re: John Wick spinoff starring Donnie Yen
I'd kinda like a prequel with him while he still looks pretty good. How he came to be in with the High Table and his past relationship with Wick, before people start to come after his daughter to get to him.
#3
Re: John Wick spinoff starring Donnie Yen
The John Wick universe is way too elaborate. There are assassins everywhere! I want a spin-off where the protagonist is a "regular" person who learns that everyone around him is either an assassin or someone involved in that shadowy world. Family, friends, coworkers, 7/11 cashiers, etc. And he's absolutely horrified at all the terrible violence happening around him. This would probably need to be a comedy.
#4
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,596
Received 942 Likes on 789 Posts
Re: John Wick spinoff starring Donnie Yen
Yen commands the screen in everything he does. From the Ip Man series to Rogue One. he is just so good.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off