The Last Stop in Yuma County (2024, D: Galluppi) S: Cummings, Donahue, Essoe
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 45,218
Likes: 0
Received 4,654 Likes on 3,150 Posts
The Last Stop in Yuma County (2024, D: Galluppi) S: Cummings, Donahue, Essoe
THE LAST STOP IN YUMA COUNTY | In Theaters & On Digital May 10 |
While stranded at a rural Arizona rest stop, a traveling salesman is thrust into a dire hostage situation by the arrival of two bank robbers with no qualms about using cruelty—or cold, hard steel—to protect their bloodstained fortune.
Directed by: Francis Galluppi
Cast: Jim Cummings, Jocelin Donahue, Sierra McCormick, Nicholas Logan, Michael Abbott Jr., Connor Paolo, Alex Essoe, Robin Bartlett, Jon Proudstar, Sam Huntington, Ryan Masson, Barbara Crampton, Gene Jones, Faizon Love, and Richard Brake
While stranded at a rural Arizona rest stop, a traveling salesman is thrust into a dire hostage situation by the arrival of two bank robbers with no qualms about using cruelty—or cold, hard steel—to protect their bloodstained fortune.
Directed by: Francis Galluppi
Cast: Jim Cummings, Jocelin Donahue, Sierra McCormick, Nicholas Logan, Michael Abbott Jr., Connor Paolo, Alex Essoe, Robin Bartlett, Jon Proudstar, Sam Huntington, Ryan Masson, Barbara Crampton, Gene Jones, Faizon Love, and Richard Brake
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the...in_yuma_county
This came out last week. The director was recently hired for an Evil Dead film.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off