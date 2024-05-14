DVD Talk Forum

The Last Stop in Yuma County (2024, D: Galluppi) S: Cummings, Donahue, Essoe

   
The Last Stop in Yuma County (2024, D: Galluppi) S: Cummings, Donahue, Essoe



THE LAST STOP IN YUMA COUNTY | In Theaters & On Digital May 10 |
While stranded at a rural Arizona rest stop, a traveling salesman is thrust into a dire hostage situation by the arrival of two bank robbers with no qualms about using cruelty—or cold, hard steel—to protect their bloodstained fortune.

Directed by: Francis Galluppi
Cast: Jim Cummings, Jocelin Donahue, Sierra McCormick, Nicholas Logan, Michael Abbott Jr., Connor Paolo, Alex Essoe, Robin Bartlett, Jon Proudstar, Sam Huntington, Ryan Masson, Barbara Crampton, Gene Jones, Faizon Love, and Richard Brake

Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the...in_yuma_county

This came out last week. The director was recently hired for an Evil Dead film.
