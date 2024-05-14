The Last Stop in Yuma County (2024, D: Galluppi) S: Cummings, Donahue, Essoe

Quote:

THE LAST STOP IN YUMA COUNTY | In Theaters & On Digital May 10 |

While stranded at a rural Arizona rest stop, a traveling salesman is thrust into a dire hostage situation by the arrival of two bank robbers with no qualms about using cruelty—or cold, hard steel—to protect their bloodstained fortune.



Directed by: Francis Galluppi

Cast: Jim Cummings, Jocelin Donahue, Sierra McCormick, Nicholas Logan, Michael Abbott Jr., Connor Paolo, Alex Essoe, Robin Bartlett, Jon Proudstar, Sam Huntington, Ryan Masson, Barbara Crampton, Gene Jones, Faizon Love, and Richard Brake