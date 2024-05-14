Quote:

Save the date. Youre Cordially Invited arrives January 30 on Prime Video.



A woman (Reese Witherspoon) planning her sisters perfect wedding and the father (Will Ferrell) of a young bride-to-be find out that they are double booked for their destination wedding at a remote resort on an island off the Carolina coast. When both parties decide to share the small venue, chaos ensues and our cast of characters begin to face their own insecurities learning more about themselves.