DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Youre Cordially Invited (2025, D: Stoller) S: Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Youre Cordially Invited (2025, D: Stoller) S: Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell

   
Old 05-14-24, 09:50 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 45,215
Likes: 0
Received 4,652 Likes on 3,148 Posts
Youre Cordially Invited (2025, D: Stoller) S: Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell
Save the date. Youre Cordially Invited arrives January 30 on Prime Video.

A woman (Reese Witherspoon) planning her sisters perfect wedding and the father (Will Ferrell) of a young bride-to-be find out that they are double booked for their destination wedding at a remote resort on an island off the Carolina coast. When both parties decide to share the small venue, chaos ensues and our cast of characters begin to face their own insecurities learning more about themselves.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Godzilla Minus One (2023) Update: Noonan is prepared! (+ No Home Video Release Yet)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.