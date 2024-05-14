Didi (2024, D: Wang) S: Izaac Wang, Joan Chen

Quote:

For anyone who’s ever been a teenager. Watch the trailer for Dìdi (弟弟), a film by Sean Wang. Winner of the Special Jury and Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival. Only in theaters July 26.



Dìdi (弟弟) is written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Sean Wang. The film is set in 2008 in the Bay Area, and is a funny, irreverent, and affecting ode to first-generation teenagers navigating the joy and chaos of adolescence as seen through the lens of a 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy, played by Izaac Wang (Good Boys, Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon). At its premiere in competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival it received critical and audience acclaim, winning both the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award and the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Ensemble Cast.