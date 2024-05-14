Didi (2024, D: Wang) S: Izaac Wang, Joan Chen
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 45,215
Likes: 0
Received 4,652 Likes on 3,148 Posts
Didi (2024, D: Wang) S: Izaac Wang, Joan Chen
For anyone who’s ever been a teenager. Watch the trailer for Dìdi (弟弟), a film by Sean Wang. Winner of the Special Jury and Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival. Only in theaters July 26.
Dìdi (弟弟) is written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Sean Wang. The film is set in 2008 in the Bay Area, and is a funny, irreverent, and affecting ode to first-generation teenagers navigating the joy and chaos of adolescence as seen through the lens of a 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy, played by Izaac Wang (Good Boys, Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon). At its premiere in competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival it received critical and audience acclaim, winning both the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award and the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Ensemble Cast.
Dìdi (弟弟) is written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Sean Wang. The film is set in 2008 in the Bay Area, and is a funny, irreverent, and affecting ode to first-generation teenagers navigating the joy and chaos of adolescence as seen through the lens of a 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy, played by Izaac Wang (Good Boys, Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon). At its premiere in competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival it received critical and audience acclaim, winning both the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award and the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Ensemble Cast.
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/didi_2024
Wang's Oscar nominated short film, Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó, is available on Disney+.
Last edited by dex14; 05-14-24 at 09:45 AM.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 45,352
Received 1,028 Likes on 815 Posts
Re: Didi (2024, D: Wang) S: Izaac Wang, Joan Chen
An understanding, Taiwanese non-tiger mom? I call shenanigans.
Looks decent, will give it a shot.
Looks decent, will give it a shot.
#3
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 45,215
Likes: 0
Received 4,652 Likes on 3,148 Posts
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 45,352
Received 1,028 Likes on 815 Posts
Re: Didi (2024, D: Wang) S: Izaac Wang, Joan Chen
Alright, just making sure.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off