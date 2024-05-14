DVD Talk Forum

Didi (2024, D: Wang) S: Izaac Wang, Joan Chen

Didi (2024, D: Wang) S: Izaac Wang, Joan Chen

   
05-14-24, 09:13 AM
Didi (2024, D: Wang) S: Izaac Wang, Joan Chen
For anyone who’s ever been a teenager. Watch the trailer for Dìdi (弟弟), a film by Sean Wang. Winner of the Special Jury and Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival. Only in theaters July 26.

Dìdi (弟弟) is written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Sean Wang. The film is set in 2008 in the Bay Area, and is a funny, irreverent, and affecting ode to first-generation teenagers navigating the joy and chaos of adolescence as seen through the lens of a 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy, played by Izaac Wang (Good Boys, Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon). At its premiere in competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival it received critical and audience acclaim, winning both the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award and the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Ensemble Cast.
This was my second favorite film I saw during Sundance.

Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/didi_2024

Wang's Oscar nominated short film, Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó, is available on Disney+.
05-14-24, 09:34 AM
Re: Didi (2024, D: Wang) S: Izaac Wang, Joan Chen
An understanding, Taiwanese non-tiger mom? I call shenanigans.

Looks decent, will give it a shot.
05-14-24, 09:43 AM
Re: Didi (2024, D: Wang) S: Izaac Wang, Joan Chen
Originally Posted by RichC2
An understanding, Taiwanese non-tiger mom? I call shenanigans.
I wouldn't go that far to say that.
05-14-24, 09:49 AM
Re: Didi (2024, D: Wang) S: Izaac Wang, Joan Chen
Alright, just making sure.
