Susan Backlinie, the first victim in "Jaws" is dead at 77.
Susan Backlinie, the first victim in "Jaws" is dead at 77.
Wow, she was on an episode of "The Fall Guy" and now a movie adaptation of "The Fall Guy" is in theaters now.
Makes you think.
