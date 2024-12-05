DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Susan Backlinie, the first victim in "Jaws" is dead at 77.

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Susan Backlinie, the first victim in "Jaws" is dead at 77.

   
Old 05-12-24, 05:45 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 928
Received 33 Likes on 23 Posts
Susan Backlinie, the first victim in "Jaws" is dead at 77.
Susan Backlinie, the first victim in Jaws is dead at 77.

Susan Backlinie, Who Played the First Shark Attack Victim in Jaws, Dies at 77
Sub-Zero is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-12-24, 06:00 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 13,151
Received 1,109 Likes on 804 Posts
Re: Susan Backlinie, the first victim in "Jaws" is dead at 77.
Wow, she was on an episode of "The Fall Guy" and now a movie adaptation of "The Fall Guy" is in theaters now.

Makes you think.
Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Last Movie You Watched Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.