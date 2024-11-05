Legendary B movie producer Roger Corman dead at 98
Legendary B movie producer Roger Corman dead at 98
Re: Legendary B movie producer Roger Corman dead at 98
Sad. He really did a service to the film industry by allowing young talent an opportunity.
RIP
Re: Legendary B movie producer Roger Corman dead at 98
Lived a full life, glad he got to see his work being celebrated rather than just overlooked.
Re: Legendary B movie producer Roger Corman dead at 98
RIP to a real giant. Such a huge influence, and he always seemed just as pleased as punch in every interview I ever saw him in! He lived a good long life.
Re: Legendary B movie producer Roger Corman dead at 98
RIP to a film legend.
Re: Legendary B movie producer Roger Corman dead at 98
RIP
I saw part of the thread and worried it might be him and it was.
Re: Legendary B movie producer Roger Corman dead at 98
His low-budget trash movies were good enough for repeat viewing.
I really enjoyed them over the years.
My favorite was THE UNDEAD.
