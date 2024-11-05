DVD Talk Forum

Legendary B movie producer Roger Corman dead at 98

Legendary B movie producer Roger Corman dead at 98

   
Old 05-11-24, 09:08 PM
Legendary B movie producer Roger Corman dead at 98
Old 05-11-24, 09:13 PM
Re: Legendary B movie producer Roger Corman dead at 98
Sad. He really did a service to the film industry by allowing young talent an opportunity.

RIP
Old 05-11-24, 09:19 PM
Re: Legendary B movie producer Roger Corman dead at 98
Lived a full life, glad he got to see his work being celebrated rather than just overlooked.
Old 05-11-24, 09:25 PM
Re: Legendary B movie producer Roger Corman dead at 98
RIP to a real giant. Such a huge influence, and he always seemed just as pleased as punch in every interview I ever saw him in! He lived a good long life.
Old 05-11-24, 10:05 PM
Re: Legendary B movie producer Roger Corman dead at 98
RIP to a film legend.
Old 05-11-24, 10:07 PM
Re: Legendary B movie producer Roger Corman dead at 98
RIP

I saw part of the thread and worried it might be him and it was.
Old 05-11-24, 10:19 PM
Re: Legendary B movie producer Roger Corman dead at 98
His low-budget trash movies were good enough for repeat viewing.
I really enjoyed them over the years.
My favorite was THE UNDEAD.
