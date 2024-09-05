Speed 3 may happen...(S: Reeves, Bullock)
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,557
Received 938 Likes on 786 Posts
Speed 3 may happen...(S: Reeves, Bullock)
Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock would totally be up for Speed 3 (msn.com)
Great news for fans of Speed.
Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, who starred in the 1994 hit movie, joined a conversation on the podcast 50 MPH and addressed a possible third film in the franchise.
I mean, you know wed freakin knock it out of the park, Reeves said.
Bullock agreed, adding when it comes to their onscreen chemistry, Theres no formula. It just is.Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera, she said. Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Are we on little scooters at Disneyland? The pair starred in Speed as Officer Jack Traven and Annie Porter on a bus that will explode if it falls beneath a certain speed. Bullock shared that she wasnt the first choice when it came to playing Annie in the romantic action film. "I wasnt the second choice. I dont think I was the third choice, she said. But I was a choice, and I was so excited and happy to be there. Some of the best moments of my life .She also starred in 1997s Speed 2: Cruise Control, opposite Jason Patric as Reeves did not appear in the sequel. Reeves and Bullock did reunite to act together in the 2006 romantic fantasy film The Lake House.
Great news for fans of Speed.
Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, who starred in the 1994 hit movie, joined a conversation on the podcast 50 MPH and addressed a possible third film in the franchise.
I mean, you know wed freakin knock it out of the park, Reeves said.
Bullock agreed, adding when it comes to their onscreen chemistry, Theres no formula. It just is.Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera, she said. Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Are we on little scooters at Disneyland? The pair starred in Speed as Officer Jack Traven and Annie Porter on a bus that will explode if it falls beneath a certain speed. Bullock shared that she wasnt the first choice when it came to playing Annie in the romantic action film. "I wasnt the second choice. I dont think I was the third choice, she said. But I was a choice, and I was so excited and happy to be there. Some of the best moments of my life .She also starred in 1997s Speed 2: Cruise Control, opposite Jason Patric as Reeves did not appear in the sequel. Reeves and Bullock did reunite to act together in the 2006 romantic fantasy film The Lake House.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 27,428
Received 3,237 Likes on 2,087 Posts
Re: Speed 3 may happen...(S: Reeves, Bullock)
Thats an awful lot of speculation based on a couple actors giving a playful answer in an interview but sure, Id been down for Speed 3 of Keanu came back.
The first one wasnt without its problems. The We dont know how to ends this movie ending, particularly sticks out. But its infinitely better than the slog that is Speed 2.
The first one wasnt without its problems. The We dont know how to ends this movie ending, particularly sticks out. But its infinitely better than the slog that is Speed 2.
#3
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 45,168
Likes: 0
Received 4,631 Likes on 3,136 Posts
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off