Speed 3 may happen...(S: Reeves, Bullock)

   
Speed 3 may happen...(S: Reeves, Bullock)
Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock would totally be up for Speed 3 (msn.com)

Great news for fans of Speed.
Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, who starred in the 1994 hit movie, joined a conversation on the podcast 50 MPH and addressed a possible third film in the franchise.
I mean, you know  wed freakin knock it out of the park, Reeves said.
Bullock agreed, adding when it comes to their onscreen chemistry, Theres no formula. It just is.Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera, she said. Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Are we on little scooters at Disneyland? The pair starred in Speed as Officer Jack Traven and Annie Porter on a bus that will explode if it falls beneath a certain speed. Bullock shared that she wasnt the first choice when it came to playing Annie in the romantic action film. "I wasnt the second choice. I dont think I was the third choice, she said. But I was a choice, and I was so excited and happy to be there. Some of the best moments of my life .She also starred in 1997s Speed 2: Cruise Control, opposite Jason Patric as Reeves did not appear in the sequel. Reeves and Bullock did reunite to act together in the 2006 romantic fantasy film The Lake House.
Re: Speed 3 may happen...(S: Reeves, Bullock)
Thats an awful lot of speculation based on a couple actors giving a playful answer in an interview but sure, Id been down for Speed 3 of Keanu came back.

The first one wasnt without its problems. The We dont know how to ends this movie ending, particularly sticks out. But its infinitely better than the slog that is Speed 2.
Re: Speed 3 may happen...(S: Reeves, Bullock)
Thats an awful lot of speculation based on a couple actors giving a playful answer in an interview.
It's nothing but speculation.
Re: Speed 3 may happen...(S: Reeves, Bullock)
Speculation, but I'd be all in for this.
