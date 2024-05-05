RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
Only actor to star in two movies that won 11 Oscars each.
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
It just occurred to me he died at 79, which means he was 53 when he appeared here :
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
I'm going to turn 55 in 3 months, and even with a grown out peppered-grey beard - it still won't make me look like I'm in my 60s.
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
He was one of those actors who was always a joy to see pop up in whatever project.
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
The word "star" is doing a lot of heavy lifting here.
Which means he could've been 52 when some of his scenes were shot. Some people just look older for whatever reason. Even without the beard he could've passed for 60+.
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
Yeah, I'm 3 1/2 or 4 years older than he was when he filmed his scenes for Titanic. I look at least 15 years younger than he did.
I don't look my age, though, so there's that. (I've been told I look like I'm in my mid 40's.)
He did do a fine job in Titanic. He was well cast in the role.
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
He was always fun to watch.
And that dude could rock a beard! He was so much more recognizable with it than without.
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
Yozzer Hughes. Gizza Job.
great actor.
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
Are we only talking Oscar movies or are we taking averages for all his movies like Gothika and The Scorpion King?
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
Weird coincidence. I finished the LOTR trilogy last night after not seeing it for a dozen plus years. And I went "I didn't remember Bernard Hill beeing so good before." I get up this morning and poof, he's dead.
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
That look (acting) he gave when the Titanic was sinking, standing in the wheelhouse - that was a powerful scene well done.
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
I'm not going to be disingenuous and say I was a huge fan etc. I know the face and some of the parts he played, but I never knew the name.
But, RIP to Mr. Hill.
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
From Lord of the Rings:
Ian Holm (2020)
Christopher Lee (2015)
Bernard Hill (2024)
RIP
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
One time, while Bernard Hill was in Glasgow, Scotland, a woman came up to him and told him about how one of her children had died shortly before then, and that parents shouldn't have to bury their child. His interaction with this woman affected him so much that he asked to have a line put in about it.
Poignant scene by Bernard Hill in the extended edition of The Two Towers. RIP Bernard Hill
