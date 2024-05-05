DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)

   
Old 05-05-24, 11:17 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
TheMovieman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 13,292
Received 213 Likes on 179 Posts
RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
Bernard Hill Dead: 'Titanic,' 'Lord of the Rings' Actor Was 79 (hollywoodreporter.com)
TheMovieman is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-05-24, 11:29 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 76,174
Received 6,252 Likes on 4,273 Posts
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
Only actor to star in two movies that won 11 Oscars each.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-05-24, 11:54 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 76,174
Received 6,252 Likes on 4,273 Posts
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
It just occurred to me he died at 79, which means he was 53 when he appeared here :


Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-05-24, 12:23 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 17,217
Received 851 Likes on 594 Posts
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
Originally Posted by Decker
Only actor to star in two movies that won 11 Oscars each.
The word "star" is doing a lot of heavy lifting here.

Originally Posted by Decker
It just occurred to me he died at 79, which means he was 53 when he appeared here :
Which means he could've been 52 when some of his scenes were shot. Some people just look older for whatever reason. Even without the beard he could've passed for 60+.
I'm going to turn 55 in 3 months, and even with a grown out peppered-grey beard - it still won't make me look like I'm in my 60s.
Coral is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-05-24, 12:31 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,384
Received 636 Likes on 490 Posts
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)


He was one of those actors who was always a joy to see pop up in whatever project.
RocShemp is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-05-24, 01:40 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Daytona Beach, FL
Posts: 23,518
Received 205 Likes on 159 Posts
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
Originally Posted by Coral
The word "star" is doing a lot of heavy lifting here.



Which means he could've been 52 when some of his scenes were shot. Some people just look older for whatever reason. Even without the beard he could've passed for 60+.
I'm going to turn 55 in 3 months, and even with a grown out peppered-grey beard - it still won't make me look like I'm in my 60s.
He did "star" in them in the sense that he was a featured actor. So in a technical sense, the poster was correct. RIP to him.
Dr. DVD is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Giantrobo (05-06-24)
Old 05-05-24, 02:00 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Posts: 6,216
Likes: 0
Received 238 Likes on 171 Posts
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
He look almost like Liam Cunningham from Game of Thrones.

Bernard Hill
dom56 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Giantrobo (05-06-24)
Old 05-05-24, 02:12 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Legend
 
B5Erik's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 13,606
Received 483 Likes on 354 Posts
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
Yeah, I'm 3 1/2 or 4 years older than he was when he filmed his scenes for Titanic. I look at least 15 years younger than he did.

I don't look my age, though, so there's that. (I've been told I look like I'm in my mid 40's.)


He did do a fine job in Titanic. He was well cast in the role.
Last edited by B5Erik; 05-05-24 at 02:19 PM.
B5Erik is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-05-24, 02:51 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Hero
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 27,409
Received 3,227 Likes on 2,083 Posts
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
He was always fun to watch.

And that dude could rock a beard! He was so much more recognizable with it than without.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-05-24, 03:52 PM
  #10  
BDB
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Palm Springs and Los Angeles
Posts: 23,265
Received 115 Likes on 103 Posts
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
Yozzer Hughes. Gizza Job.

great actor.
BDB is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-05-24, 05:56 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 13,135
Received 1,103 Likes on 799 Posts
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
I was thinking of this guy


Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-05-24, 05:58 PM
  #12  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 13,135
Received 1,103 Likes on 799 Posts
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
Originally Posted by Decker
Only actor to star in two movies that won 11 Oscars each.
22 Oscars means he's 22 times better than AL Pacino, but just 11 times better than Billie Eilish.
Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-05-24, 06:18 PM
  #13  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 76,174
Received 6,252 Likes on 4,273 Posts
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
Originally Posted by Count Dooku
22 Oscars means he's 22 times better than AL Pacino, but just 11 times better than Billie Eilish.
I see what you tried to do there but the Godfather won a paltry 3 Oscars (!) and Part II won another 6. So he's just a little bit more than twice as good.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-05-24, 06:25 PM
  #14  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 13,135
Received 1,103 Likes on 799 Posts
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
Originally Posted by Decker
I see what you tried to do there but the Godfather won a paltry 3 Oscars (!) and Part II won another 6. So he's just a little bit more than twice as good.
I was thinking of Jimmy Kimmel and got him and Pacino mixed up
Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-05-24, 06:29 PM
  #15  
DVD Talk Hero
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 27,409
Received 3,227 Likes on 2,083 Posts
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
Are we only talking Oscar movies or are we taking averages for all his movies like Gothika and The Scorpion King?
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-05-24, 08:51 PM
  #16  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 36,415
Received 1,266 Likes on 844 Posts
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
Weird coincidence. I finished the LOTR trilogy last night after not seeing it for a dozen plus years. And I went "I didn't remember Bernard Hill beeing so good before." I get up this morning and poof, he's dead.
eXcentris is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-05-24, 09:42 PM
  #17  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 5,540
Received 352 Likes on 271 Posts
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
That look (acting) he gave when the Titanic was sinking, standing in the wheelhouse - that was a powerful scene well done.

MLBFan24 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-06-24, 12:22 AM
  #18  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 79,099
Received 3,679 Likes on 2,646 Posts
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
I'm not going to be disingenuous and say I was a huge fan etc. I know the face and some of the parts he played, but I never knew the name.

But, RIP to Mr. Hill.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-06-24, 09:59 AM
  #19  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Bluelitespecial's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 10,645
Received 426 Likes on 307 Posts
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
From Lord of the Rings:

Ian Holm (2020)
Christopher Lee (2015)
Bernard Hill (2024)

RIP
Bluelitespecial is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-06-24, 11:08 AM
  #20  
Moderator
 
Geofferson's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: The Village Green
Posts: 39,779
Received 104 Likes on 87 Posts
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
Originally Posted by RocShemp


He was one of those actors who was always a joy to see pop up in whatever project.
Agreed. Some character actors seem to lift up whatever movie they play a small role in. Bernard Hill was one of them. RIP
Geofferson is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Giantrobo (05-06-24)
Old 05-06-24, 12:41 PM
  #21  
DVD Talk Legend
 
wishbone's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 21,446
Likes: 0
Received 176 Likes on 124 Posts
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)

One time, while Bernard Hill was in Glasgow, Scotland, a woman came up to him and told him about how one of her children had died shortly before then, and that parents shouldn't have to bury their child. His interaction with this woman affected him so much that he asked to have a line put in about it.
https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.p...gsTheTwoTowers

Poignant scene by Bernard Hill in the extended edition of The Two Towers. RIP Bernard Hill
wishbone is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Giantrobo (05-06-24)
Old 05-06-24, 01:48 PM
  #22  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Giantrobo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 63,350
Received 1,834 Likes on 1,139 Posts
Re: RIP Bernard Hill (1944-2024)
Originally Posted by Coral
The word "star" is doing a lot of heavy lifting .
Wow...

Well ill just "heavy lift" and say he was STAR to me for sure. I thought he did a great job in Titanic and I LOVED him in the LotR films.
Giantrobo is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
AI Trailers: 1950s Super Panavision 70

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.