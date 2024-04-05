DVD Talk Forum

Most watched movie since 2020?

Most watched movie since 2020?

   
05-04-24, 04:35 PM
OldBoy
Most watched movie since 2020?
Weve been through a pandemic, protests, war, Trump, etc, since 2020. So, perhaps you had a comfort movie you watched multiple times to feel good.

For me:
Top Gun:Maverick (7x)
05-04-24, 05:09 PM
Meathead
 
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
The Martian is the first one that comes to mind.
05-04-24, 05:13 PM
stvn1974
 
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
Barbie

It is still hilarious and heart warming no matter how many times I watch it.
05-04-24, 05:28 PM
Mondo Kane
 
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?

05-04-24, 05:35 PM
DJariya
 
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
Like a new release?

Top Gun: Maverick - 6 times, all in the theater.

Godzilla Minus One: 3 times - Early Access, 4DX and Minus Color

and there are a few that I've seen twice.
05-04-24, 06:01 PM
Decker
 
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
Originally Posted by Mondo Kane
That might be it for me as well. Don't think I've seen any other post 2020 film more than twice.
Oh wait, Oppenheimer as well.
05-04-24, 06:51 PM
The Cow
 
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
Is the intent here only movies out since 2020, or any movie watched since 2020? (I interpret it as the latter)
05-04-24, 07:00 PM
Meathead
 
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
Originally Posted by The Cow
Is the intent here only movies out since 2020, or any movie watched since 2020? (I interpret it as the latter)
I interpreted it as the later as well.

Any number of MCU/DC films too... seem to always get sucked into them.
05-04-24, 09:25 PM
Crocker Jarmen
 
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
I think I've watched Once Upon A Time In Hollywood seven times since 2020.

And I think I've I had at least four viewings since then of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Ghostbusters, Halloween, The Shining, Star Wars, Empire Strikes Back, Jaws, Back to the Future.

Most watched post-2020 movie would be Lightyear,which I've seen four times.
05-04-24, 09:35 PM
devilshalo
 
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
Jaws
05-04-24, 11:07 PM
Deftones
 
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
Probably the 5th Element.
05-05-24, 09:24 AM
Maxflier
 
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
I'm not one to rewatch movies often so the only two movies I can think of that I have watched twice since 2020 are The Batman and Never Goin' Back.
05-05-24, 09:27 AM
asianxcore
 
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
05-05-24, 10:16 AM
GoldenJCJ
 
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
Originally Posted by Crocker Jarmen
I think I've watched Once Upon A Time In Hollywood seven times since 2020.
My answer as well. Ive probably seen it 3 or 4 times.

I also rewatched the entire Harry Potter series twice with my son in the last couple of years.
05-05-24, 10:27 AM
JeffTheAlpaca
 
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
I have seen the Irishman twice though it came out in 2019 but saw it in 2020 and 2023.
05-05-24, 10:42 AM
cultshock
 
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
Originally Posted by Crocker Jarmen
I think I've watched Once Upon A Time In Hollywood seven times since 2020.
My answer as well, I think I've seen it five times. Shit, I'd be happy to watch it yet again this afternoon, I love that film.
05-05-24, 11:59 AM
Ash Ketchum
 
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
Ditto on ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD. I've also read Tarantino's book version more than twice.
05-05-24, 01:31 PM
OldBoy
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
You guys are good watching a 3 hour movie multiple times for Once Upon…. I saw it again recently so I’d be good for awhile.
05-05-24, 01:57 PM
GoldenJCJ
 
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
Originally Posted by Ash Ketchum
Ditto on ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD. I've also read Tarantino's book version more than twice.
Ive read the book once but really enjoyed it. It deviated from the movie just enough to make for a completely different experience

Originally Posted by cultshock
My answer as well, I think I've seen it five times. Shit, I'd be happy to watch it yet again this afternoon, I love that film.
Yep. Its the kind of movie you put on in the background while you do other things and then end up not getting anything done because youre sucked in to the movie and end up watching to the end.
05-05-24, 02:00 PM
Ash Ketchum
 
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
Originally Posted by OldBoy
You guys are good watching a 3 hour movie multiple times for Once Upon. I saw it again recently so Id be good for awhile.
It's 2 hours and 41 minutes. That's not 3 hours.
05-05-24, 02:01 PM
dex14
 
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
The Worst Person in the World three times.
05-05-24, 02:54 PM
GoldenJCJ
 
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
Originally Posted by OldBoy
You guys are good watching a 3 hour movie multiple times for Once Upon. I saw it again recently so Id be good for awhile.
Its only a half hour longer than Top Gun: Maverick.
05-05-24, 03:51 PM
Crocker Jarmen
 
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
Originally Posted by OldBoy
You guys are good watching a 3 hour movie multiple times for Once Upon. I saw it again recently so Id be good for awhile.
I've noticed that when a movie isn't very plot focused, it doesn't feel as long as more conventionally plotted movies that have a shorter running time. I recently watched a nearly 3-hour movie (Do Not Expect Too Much From The End Of The World) in the theatre with the super-uncomfortable chairs, and yet I didn't get antsy. I think it's because since our mind isn't focusing on "where this story is going", we become more immersed in the scenes, and lose focus on the sense of time passing.
05-05-24, 05:03 PM
d2cheer
 
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
Originally Posted by OldBoy
Weve been through a pandemic, protests, war, Trump, etc, since 2020. So, perhaps you had a comfort movie you watched multiple times to feel good.

For me:
Top Gun:Maverick (7x)
Interesting year 2020 you picked as that pretty much covers the disaster were in right now.

Escape From New York. 3x I watch it every year on or around my birthday.

05-05-24, 08:28 PM
JeffTheAlpaca
 
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
Joker two times
