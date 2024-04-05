Re: Most watched movie since 2020?

I think I've watched Once Upon A Time In Hollywood seven times since 2020.



And I think I've I had at least four viewings since then of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Ghostbusters, Halloween, The Shining, Star Wars, Empire Strikes Back, Jaws, Back to the Future.



Most watched post-2020 movie would be Lightyear,which I've seen four times.