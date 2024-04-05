Most watched movie since 2020?
Weve been through a pandemic, protests, war, Trump, etc, since 2020. So, perhaps you had a comfort movie you watched multiple times to feel good.
For me:
Top Gun:Maverick (7x)
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
The Martian is the first one that comes to mind.
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
Like a new release?
Top Gun: Maverick - 6 times, all in the theater.
Godzilla Minus One: 3 times - Early Access, 4DX and Minus Color
and there are a few that I've seen twice.
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
Is the intent here only movies out since 2020, or any movie watched since 2020? (I interpret it as the latter)
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
I think I've watched Once Upon A Time In Hollywood seven times since 2020.
And I think I've I had at least four viewings since then of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Ghostbusters, Halloween, The Shining, Star Wars, Empire Strikes Back, Jaws, Back to the Future.
Most watched post-2020 movie would be Lightyear,which I've seen four times.
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
Jaws
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
Probably the 5th Element.
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
I'm not one to rewatch movies often so the only two movies I can think of that I have watched twice since 2020 are The Batman and Never Goin' Back.
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
I have seen the Irishman twice though it came out in 2019 but saw it in 2020 and 2023.
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
Ditto on ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD. I've also read Tarantino's book version more than twice.
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
You guys are good watching a 3 hour movie multiple times for Once Upon…. I saw it again recently so I’d be good for awhile.
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
The Worst Person in the World three times.
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
Escape From New York. 3x I watch it every year on or around my birthday.
Re: Most watched movie since 2020?
Joker two times