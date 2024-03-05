The Death of Robin Hood (D: Sarnoski) S: Hugh Jackman, Jodie Comer
EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a buzzy one. Oscar nominee Hugh Jackman (Les Misérables) and Emmy winner Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) are attached to star in new movie The Death Of Robin Hood, we can reveal.
Pig and A Quiet Place: Day One director Michael Sarnoski is writer-director on the project, which will be among the hot titles on sale at this month’s Cannes market via WME Independent. Arrival and The Prestige producer Aaron Ryder is among the producing team.
The film is a darker reimagining of the classic Robin Hood tale. Set of its time, the film will see the title character grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, a battleworn loner who finds himself gravely injured and in the hands of a mysterious woman who offers him a chance at salvation. Production is due to begin in February 2025.
Lyrical Media (Elevation) is fully financing. Ryder and Andrew Swett will produce under their Ryder Picture Company banner alongside Alexander Black for Lyrical Media. Lyrical’s Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers will executive-produce with Rama Gottumukkala, Sarnoski, and Jackman.
“It has been an incredible opportunity to reinvent and freshly innovate the story we all know of Robin Hood,” reflected Sarnoski. “Securing the perfect cast to transform the script to screen was essential. I could not be more thrilled and trusting in Hugh and Jodie to bring this story to life in a powerful and meaningful way.”
“This is not the story of Robin Hood we’ve all come to know,” said Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett of RPC. “Instead, Michael has crafted something far more grounded and visceral. Thanks to Alexander Black and our friends at Lyrical along with Rama and Michael, the world is going to love seeing Hugh and Jodie together in this epic.”
Lyrical Media’s Alexander Black added: “We are thrilled to be part of this very special project and to be working with a visionary director in Michael, a phenomenal cast in Hugh and Jodie, and producing with our frequent collaborators, Ryder and Swett at RPC.”
This news follows the recent announcement of Lyrical and RPC’s collaboration on Adam Wingard’s action thriller Onslaught with A24. The two companies also collaborated on Hulu/Onyx’s 2023 release, Bruiser, which premiered at TIFF.
The in-demand Jackman will next be seen co-headlining Disney’s Deadpool & Wolverine with Ryan Reynolds. Comer recently made her Broadway and West End debut in Suzie Miller’s Prima Facie and will be seen this year in The Bikeriders alongside Austin Butler. She is currently in production on Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later.
Sarnoski is best known for Nicolas Cage movie Pig and has anticipated prequel A Quiet Place: Day One upcoming for Paramount. Lyrical is in post on Elevation starring Anthony Mackie. Ryder Picture Company (RPC) recently produced Craig Gillespie’s dramedy Dumb Money and has Amy Adams starrer At The Sea on the slate.
Jackman is represented by WME. Comer is represented by WME and Independent Talent Group. Sarnoski is represented by WME, MGMT Entertainment, and Derek Kroeger.
I'll watch it on streaming in a few years. Jackman really doesn't interest me much outside of Wolverine, with The Prestige and that one time-travelling movie with Meg Ryan the only other times I've enjoyed him.
Disappointed in the spoiler in the thread title there, dex.
