Enter the Clones of Bruce (2024) -- Documentary on the "Bruceploitation" genre

Quote:

Within hours of his 1974 funeral, Hong Kong movie studios began to produce hundreds of unauthorized biopics, spin-offs and rip-offs starring a competing roster of Bruce Lee lookalikes. Over the next decade, ‘Bruceploitation’ would become a staple of global cinema. Director David Gregory – whose award-winning documentaries include LOST SOUL: THE DOOMED JOURNEY OF RICHARD STANLEY’S ISLAND OF DR. MOREAU and BLOOD & FLESH: THE REEL LIFE & GHASTLY DEATH OF AL ADAMSON – now examines this fascinating phenomenon via interviews with Bruce Li, Bruce Le, Bruce Liang and Dragon Lee; martial arts legends like Angela Mao, David Chiang, Phillip Ko and Sammo Hung; and the producers, directors, distributors and experts – along with copious clips from the films themselves – that for the first time reveal the history, controversy and legacy behind one of the most bizarre genres in movie history.











This new documentary was mentioned on the Severin films physical media thread. But, I know not everyone here reads physical media threads.



This just came out on VOD today. I bought it off Vudu for $9.99.



It's a really great documentary. Informative and also funny. They did a lot of interviews with key people in HK about how Bruce Lee was exploited for years after his death with all these knockoff movies.



They talked to Bruce Li, Bruce Le, Dragon Lee, Bruce Liang and even a Japanese guy named "Bruce Lo" That guy even laughed when he saw the poster. They talked to producers, directors and HK movie pundits.



They spent a lot of time talking to Bruce Li since he's probably the best known knockoff actor. He seems like a really good and sincere man. Sadly he mentioned in the film that he quit acting after the death of his wife and he had to raise 4 kids by himself.



If you're even remotely interested in this topic, it's totally worth getting and watching. It goes into some hilarious and really over the top stuff like "Bruce Lee" fighting mummies, Dracula and men dressed as gorillas. It's amazing how really wacky this "genre" got.





The physical media doesn't come out until June.