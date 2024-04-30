Favorite confidence (con) movies?
Favorite confidence (con) movies?
Ive always loved and watched many times is Heist with Gene Hackman. A David Mamet movie, who I love, yeah but Heist is definitely up there. Also, always loved The Grifters with John Cusack.
Re: Favorite confidence (con) movies?
House of Games, baby
Re: Favorite confidence (con) movies?
That’s a good one. Mamet as well.
Re: Favorite confidence (con) movies?
