DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Favorite confidence (con) movies?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Favorite confidence (con) movies?

   
Old 04-30-24, 05:26 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,488
Received 929 Likes on 779 Posts
Favorite confidence (con) movies?
Ive always loved and watched many times is Heist with Gene Hackman. A David Mamet movie, who I love, yeah but Heist is definitely up there. Also, always loved The Grifters with John Cusack.
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-30-24, 05:28 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Formerly known as L. Ron zyzzle - On a cloud of Judgement
Posts: 14,492
Received 1,845 Likes on 1,234 Posts
Re: Favorite confidence (con) movies?
House of Games, baby
Kurt D is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-30-24, 05:32 PM
  #3  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,488
Received 929 Likes on 779 Posts
Re: Favorite confidence (con) movies?
That’s a good one. Mamet as well.
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Kurt D (04-30-24)
Old 04-30-24, 06:35 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 13,106
Received 1,102 Likes on 798 Posts
Re: Favorite confidence (con) movies?
Originally Posted by Kurt D
House of Games, baby
If the thread was "best," we'd have the winner.
Count Dooku is online now  
Reply Like
Old 04-30-24, 06:48 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mondo Kane's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Posts: 11,667
Received 119 Likes on 104 Posts
Re: Favorite confidence (con) movies?

Mondo Kane is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.