What was your first film book?
What was your first film book?
In the three-part series, A Personal Journey with Martin Scorsese through American Movies, Martin Scorsese reveals that the first book about movies he ever read was A Pictorial History of the Movies, by Deems Taylor, Marcelene Peterson and Bryant Hale, 1950 edition, which he found in the public library and which he displays on camera. It reminded me that the first books about movies I discovered (and devoured) in the library were A Pictorial History of the Talkies, by Daniel Blum (1958 edition) and The American Movie, by William K. Everson (1963). The first such book I ever bought was the 1968 edition of A Pictorial History of the Talkies, purchased in high school. I have more recently purchased both of the other books, although my copy of the Deems Taylor book is the 1943 edition.
What was your first film book?
Speaking of Scorsese, Im pretty sure this is the first film book I ever sought out to read:
What was your first film book?
I remember having a few movie books as a kid (that my parents bought me). This is one I remember spending time with (and it was this edition with the full color pages from his "new" Golden Voyage of Sinbad):
What was your first film book?
It was probably a couple horror movie books I borrowed from the library when I was around six or seven years old. My mom warned me that I might get nightmares, but I was a monster obsessed kid, so I wanted them anyway. Oh, and I totally had a nightmare or two from the books. Didn't stop me from loving horror movies though.
What was your first film book?
These were my first 2 books:
