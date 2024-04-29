DVD Talk Forum

What was your first film book?

What was your first film book?

   
04-29-24, 09:52 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Ash Ketchum
 
Join Date: Feb 2009
Posts: 12,638
Received 278 Likes on 213 Posts
What was your first film book?
In the three-part series, A Personal Journey with Martin Scorsese through American Movies, Martin Scorsese reveals that the first book about movies he ever read was A Pictorial History of the Movies, by Deems Taylor, Marcelene Peterson and Bryant Hale, 1950 edition, which he found in the public library and which he displays on camera. It reminded me that the first books about movies I discovered (and devoured) in the library were A Pictorial History of the Talkies, by Daniel Blum (1958 edition) and The American Movie, by William K. Everson (1963). The first such book I ever bought was the 1968 edition of A Pictorial History of the Talkies, purchased in high school. I have more recently purchased both of the other books, although my copy of the Deems Taylor book is the 1943 edition.

Another early book for me was An Illustrated History of the Horror Film (1967), by Carlos Clarens.

What was the first film book you ever read?

And if you cant remember that, what was the first film book you ever purchased for yourself?
Quentin Tarantino has talked about this in podcasts and he cites Andrew Sarris' The American Cinema and Pauline Kael's When the Lights Go Down.

(I thought this thread was more relevant to Movie Talk than Book Talk since it addresses members' lifelong obsession with movies.)


Of course, neither Scorsese's copy nor my copy have retained their covers.



The 1958 edition I read in the library.



04-29-24, 10:01 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
GoldenJCJ
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 27,350
Received 3,215 Likes on 2,074 Posts
Re: What was your first film book?
Speaking of Scorsese, Im pretty sure this is the first film book I ever sought out to read:


04-29-24, 10:02 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 8,906
Received 184 Likes on 127 Posts
Re: What was your first film book?
I remember having a few movie books as a kid (that my parents bought me). This is one I remember spending time with (and it was this edition with the full color pages from his "new" Golden Voyage of Sinbad):


04-29-24, 10:13 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
cultshock
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 23,262
Received 2,221 Likes on 1,515 Posts
Re: What was your first film book?
It was probably a couple horror movie books I borrowed from the library when I was around six or seven years old. My mom warned me that I might get nightmares, but I was a monster obsessed kid, so I wanted them anyway. Oh, and I totally had a nightmare or two from the books. Didn't stop me from loving horror movies though.

04-29-24, 10:32 AM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 13,103
Received 1,101 Likes on 797 Posts
Re: What was your first film book?


Had the original 1981 hardcover edition and devoured it, then tried to watch all the movies in the book.
04-29-24, 10:38 AM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Jaymole
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: N.Y, N.Y
Posts: 10,547
Received 447 Likes on 253 Posts
Re: What was your first film book?
These were my first 2 books:



