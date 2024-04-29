What was your first film book?

In the three-part series,, Martin Scorsese reveals that the first book about movies he ever read was, by Deems Taylor, Marcelene Peterson and Bryant Hale, 1950 edition, which he found in the public library and which he displays on camera. It reminded me that the first books about movies I discovered (and devoured) in the library were, by Daniel Blum (1958 edition) and, by William K. Everson (1963). The first such book I ever bought was the 1968 edition of, purchased in high school. I have more recently purchased both of the other books, although my copy of the Deems Taylor book is the 1943 edition.Another early book for me was(1967), by Carlos Clarens.What was the first film book you ever read?And if you cant remember that, what was the first film book you ever purchased for yourself?Quentin Tarantino has talked about this in podcasts and he cites Andrew Sarris'and Pauline Kael's(I thought this thread was more relevant to Movie Talk than Book Talk since it addresses members' lifelong obsession with movies.)Of course, neither Scorsese's copy nor my copy have retained their covers.The 1958 edition I read in the library.