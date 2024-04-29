Turtles All the Way Down (2024, D: Marks) S: Isabela Merced
Turtles All the Way Down (2024, D: Marks) S: Isabela Merced
Your now is not your forever.
Turtles All the Way Down, a new film based on the best-selling novel by John Green, premieres May 2 on Max.
TURTLES ALL THE WAY DOWN tackles anxiety through its 17-year-old protagonist, Aza Holmes (Isabela Merced). Its not easy being Aza, but shes trying... trying to be a good daughter, a good friend, and a good student, all while navigating an endless barrage of invasive, obsessive thoughts that she cannot control. When she reconnects with Davis, her childhood crush, Aza is confronted with fundamental questions about her potential for love, happiness, friendship, and hope.
Cast: Isabela Merced, Cree, Felix Mallard, Maliq Johnson, Poorna Jagannathan, Judy Reyes, and J. Smith-Cameron.
Credits: TURTLES ALL THE WAY DOWN from New Line Cinema and Temple Hill and based on John Greens bestselling novel, is directed by Hannah Marks and written by executive producers Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker. Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner serve as producers. Richard Brener, Nikki Ramey and Paulina Sussman executive produce on behalf of New Line Cinema, alongside executive producers Laura Quicksilver, Bart Lipton, John Green, and Rosianna Halse Rojas.
