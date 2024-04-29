The Idea of You (2024, D: Showalter) S: Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine
Feel... everything. #TheIdeaOfYou, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, streams May 2nd.
Based on the acclaimed, contemporary love story of the same name, The Idea of You centers on Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet.
