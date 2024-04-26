Re: Why didn't they make The Simpson's Movie 2?

Thats crazy youve never watched a full episode out of all the seasons. I understand some people who only like the early seasons (Im a diehard fan personally) but there are so many classics.



Agreed that it is somewhat odd that there hasnt been another movie. Its still a recognizable brand and I feel like theres enough appeal to a casual audience who only watches an episode here and there to see a movie.



There has been talks of a sequel as far as I know but its never developed into anything.