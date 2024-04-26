Why didn't they make The Simpson's Movie 2?
Why didn't they make The Simpson's Movie 2?
I have never watched an entire episode of The Simpsons, ever. G-d's honest truth. Maybe some parts of the Halloween eps. I liked those. but given that i really loved the movie. i thought it might have bombed or something, but imdb says like $360 million WW. So, why not a follow up?
I dont know but really you need to fix not having seen that show. Seasons 3-10 are some of the best tv ever.
Thats crazy youve never watched a full episode out of all the seasons. I understand some people who only like the early seasons (Im a diehard fan personally) but there are so many classics.
Agreed that it is somewhat odd that there hasnt been another movie. Its still a recognizable brand and I feel like theres enough appeal to a casual audience who only watches an episode here and there to see a movie.
There has been talks of a sequel as far as I know but its never developed into anything.
To be fair, they never stopped making the show. There's only so much time, plus creatively it's probably hard to integrate the story into the show's timeline and story (though that'sless of an issue with The Simpsons. How many other TV shows released theatrical movies while still on the air. X Files is all I can think of.
To be fair, they never stopped making the show. There's only so much time, plus creatively it's probably hard to integrate the story into the show's timeline and story (though that'sless of an issue with The Simpsons. How many other TV shows released theatrical movies while still on the air. X Files is all I can think of.
edit: also thought of Aqua Teen Hunger Force. Maybe Beavis and Butthead, I can’t recall if that was during the show run. Possibly the SpongeBob movie. I can’t think of any live action shows.
Not many, you are right there.
Bobs Burgers
That’s crazy you’ve never watched a full episode out of all the seasons. I understand some people who only like the early seasons (I’m a diehard fan personally) but there are so many classics.
Agreed that it is somewhat odd that there hasn’t been another movie. It’s still a recognizable brand and I feel like there’s enough appeal to a casual audience who only watches an episode here and there to see a movie.
There has been talks of a sequel as far as I know but it’s never developed into anything.
