DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Why didn't they make The Simpson's Movie 2?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Why didn't they make The Simpson's Movie 2?

   
Old 04-26-24, 10:47 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,465
Received 922 Likes on 776 Posts
Why didn't they make The Simpson's Movie 2?
I have never watched an entire episode of The Simpsons, ever. G-d's honest truth. Maybe some parts of the Halloween eps. I liked those. but given that i really loved the movie. i thought it might have bombed or something, but imdb says like $360 million WW. So, why not a follow up?
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Old 04-26-24, 10:51 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Atascadero, CA
Posts: 10,310
Received 252 Likes on 187 Posts
Re: Why didn't they make The Simpson's Movie 2?
I dont know but really you need to fix not having seen that show. Seasons 3-10 are some of the best tv ever.
Nesbit is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-26-24, 10:53 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 24,746
Received 1,156 Likes on 902 Posts
Re: Why didn't they make The Simpson's Movie 2?
Thats crazy youve never watched a full episode out of all the seasons. I understand some people who only like the early seasons (Im a diehard fan personally) but there are so many classics.

Agreed that it is somewhat odd that there hasnt been another movie. Its still a recognizable brand and I feel like theres enough appeal to a casual audience who only watches an episode here and there to see a movie.

There has been talks of a sequel as far as I know but its never developed into anything.
Mike86 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-27-24, 12:28 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 75,913
Received 6,207 Likes on 4,234 Posts
Re: Why didn't they make The Simpson's Movie 2?
To be fair, they never stopped making the show. There's only so much time, plus creatively it's probably hard to integrate the story into the show's timeline and story (though that'sless of an issue with The Simpsons. How many other TV shows released theatrical movies while still on the air. X Files is all I can think of.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-27-24, 12:45 AM
  #5  
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 23,646
Received 702 Likes on 467 Posts
Re: Why didn't they make The Simpson's Movie 2?
Originally Posted by Decker
To be fair, they never stopped making the show. There's only so much time, plus creatively it's probably hard to integrate the story into the show's timeline and story (though that'sless of an issue with The Simpsons. How many other TV shows released theatrical movies while still on the air. X Files is all I can think of.
South Park is one.

edit: also thought of Aqua Teen Hunger Force. Maybe Beavis and Butthead, I can’t recall if that was during the show run. Possibly the SpongeBob movie. I can’t think of any live action shows.

Not many, you are right there.
Last edited by The Cow; 04-27-24 at 12:57 AM.
The Cow is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-27-24, 12:46 AM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Atascadero, CA
Posts: 10,310
Received 252 Likes on 187 Posts
Re: Why didn't they make The Simpson's Movie 2?
Bobs Burgers
Nesbit is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-27-24, 12:54 AM
  #7  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 13,099
Received 1,101 Likes on 797 Posts
Re: Why didn't they make The Simpson's Movie 2?
Because they were already struggling to put together funny 22 minute episodes.
Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-27-24, 02:43 AM
  #8  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Sunny Hawaii
Posts: 8,129
Received 452 Likes on 310 Posts
Re: Why didn't they make The Simpson's Movie 2?
Originally Posted by Decker
How many other TV shows released theatrical movies while still on the air. X Files is all I can think of.
Transformers, and they did it in the middle of making like 100 episodes.
TheBang is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Nesbit (04-27-24)
Old 04-27-24, 06:31 AM
  #9  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,465
Received 922 Likes on 776 Posts
Re: Why didn't they make The Simpson's Movie 2?
Originally Posted by Mike86
That’s crazy you’ve never watched a full episode out of all the seasons. I understand some people who only like the early seasons (I’m a diehard fan personally) but there are so many classics.

Agreed that it is somewhat odd that there hasn’t been another movie. It’s still a recognizable brand and I feel like there’s enough appeal to a casual audience who only watches an episode here and there to see a movie.

There has been talks of a sequel as far as I know but it’s never developed into anything.
i've rarely watched cartoons on tv now (when i was a kid is a whole other story). i have never even seen a full ep of South Park. really just don't dig most of these cartoons. exception being Harley Quinn certainly and i like Invincible. but, others i just have no desire. not sure how or why i saw TSM, but it was so good and i just revisited it and it still is funny. it really was a great incarnation of the show, i assume.
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.