Do you prefer Christopher Nolan or David Fincher movies?

Christopher Nolan filmography;



1998: Following

2000: Memento

2002: Insomnia

2005: Batman Begins

2006: The Prestige

2008: The Dark Knight

2010: Inception

2012: The Dark Knight Rises

2014: Interstellar

2017: Dunkirk

2020: Tenet

2023: Oppenheimer



David Fincher filmography:



Alien 3 (1992)

Se7en (1995)

The Game (1997)

Fight Club (1999)

Panic Room (2002)

Zodiac (2007)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Social Network (2010)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Gone Girl (2014)

Mank (2020)

The Killer (2023)



TV or online series work:

House of Cards (2013) - directed 2 episodes





Both have directed the same amount of feature films, and are similiar with both releasing a film last year... I think a poll was justified.