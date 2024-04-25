DVD Talk Forum

Do you prefer Christopher Nolan or David Fincher movies?

Movie Talk
Do you prefer Christopher Nolan or David Fincher movies?

   
Do you prefer Christopher Nolan or David Fincher movies?
Christopher Nolan filmography;

1998: Following
2000: Memento
2002: Insomnia
2005: Batman Begins
2006: The Prestige
2008: The Dark Knight
2010: Inception
2012: The Dark Knight Rises
2014: Interstellar
2017: Dunkirk
2020: Tenet
2023: Oppenheimer

David Fincher filmography:

Alien 3 (1992)
Se7en (1995)
The Game (1997)
Fight Club (1999)
Panic Room (2002)
Zodiac (2007)
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
The Social Network (2010)
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Gone Girl (2014)
Mank (2020)
The Killer (2023)

TV or online series work:
House of Cards (2013) - directed 2 episodes


Both have directed the same amount of feature films, and are similiar with both releasing a film last year... I think a poll was justified.
