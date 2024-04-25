View Poll Results: Better director
Do you prefer Christopher Nolan or David Fincher films?
Do you prefer Christopher Nolan or David Fincher films?
Christopher Nolan filmography;
1998: Following
2000: Memento
2002: Insomnia
2005: Batman Begins
2006: The Prestige
2008: The Dark Knight
2010: Inception
2012: The Dark Knight Rises
2014: Interstellar
2017: Dunkirk
2020: Tenet
2023: Oppenheimer
David Fincher filmography:
Alien 3 (1992)
Se7en (1995)
The Game (1997)
Fight Club (1999)
Panic Room (2002)
Zodiac (2007)
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
The Social Network (2010)
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Gone Girl (2014)
Mank (2020)
The Killer (2023)
TV or online series work:
House of Cards (2013) - directed 2 episodes
Both have directed the same amount of feature films, and are similiar with both releasing a film last year... I think a poll was justified.
