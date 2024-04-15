Hundreds of Beavers (2024, D: Cheslik)

Quote:

In this 19th century, supernatural comedy, a drunken applejack salesman must go from zero to hero and become North America's greatest fur trapper when he loses his whole operation in a fire and is stranded in the wilderness. Now facing starvation, he must survive in a surreal winter landscape surrounded by Hundreds of Beavers - all played by actors in full-sized beaver costumes. Using nothing but his dim wits, he develops increasingly complex traps to battle the beavers and win the hand of a mischievous lover.



Exclusive U.S. streaming premiere on Fandor begins April 19, 2024.