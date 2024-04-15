Hundreds of Beavers (2024, D: Cheslik)
In this 19th century, supernatural comedy, a drunken applejack salesman must go from zero to hero and become North America's greatest fur trapper when he loses his whole operation in a fire and is stranded in the wilderness. Now facing starvation, he must survive in a surreal winter landscape surrounded by Hundreds of Beavers - all played by actors in full-sized beaver costumes. Using nothing but his dim wits, he develops increasingly complex traps to battle the beavers and win the hand of a mischievous lover.
Exclusive U.S. streaming premiere on Fandor begins April 19, 2024.
Looks pretty wild.
It is available to rent on Amazon and Apple... but will be on Fandor later this week.
