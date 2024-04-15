DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Hundreds of Beavers (2024, D: Cheslik)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Hundreds of Beavers (2024, D: Cheslik)

   
Old 04-15-24, 06:11 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 44,990
Likes: 0
Received 4,551 Likes on 3,087 Posts
Hundreds of Beavers (2024, D: Cheslik)


In this 19th century, supernatural comedy, a drunken applejack salesman must go from zero to hero and become North America's greatest fur trapper when he loses his whole operation in a fire and is stranded in the wilderness. Now facing starvation, he must survive in a surreal winter landscape surrounded by Hundreds of Beavers - all played by actors in full-sized beaver costumes. Using nothing but his dim wits, he develops increasingly complex traps to battle the beavers and win the hand of a mischievous lover.

Exclusive U.S. streaming premiere on Fandor begins April 19, 2024.
I've seen a bunch of reviewers I follow mention this and it has come through multiple festivals. Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/hundreds_of_beavers

Looks pretty wild.

It is available to rent on Amazon and Apple... but will be on Fandor later this week.



dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire (2023, D: Zack Snyder) - Netflix

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.