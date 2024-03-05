DVD Talk Forum

Chief of Station (2024, D: Jesse V. Johnson) -- S: Aaron Eckhart, Olga Kurylenko, Alex Pettyfer

Chief of Station (2024, D: Jesse V. Johnson) -- S: Aaron Eckhart, Olga Kurylenko, Alex Pettyfer

   
Chief of Station (2024, D: Jesse V. Johnson) -- S: Aaron Eckhart, Olga Kurylenko, Alex Pettyfer






After learning the untimely death of his wife was not accidental, a former CIA Station Chief (Aaron Eckhart) is forced back into the espionage underworld, teaming up with an adversary to unravel a conspiracy that challenges everything he thought he knew.

Starring: Aaron Eckhart, Olga Kurylenko, Alex Pettyfer

Directed by: Jesse V. Johnson

Release Date: 5/3/24



From the director of Accident Man, Triple Threat and The Debt Collector movies.


