Chief of Station (2024, D: Jesse V. Johnson) -- S: Aaron Eckhart, Olga Kurylenko, Alex Pettyfer

After learning the untimely death of his wife was not accidental, a former CIA Station Chief (Aaron Eckhart) is forced back into the espionage underworld, teaming up with an adversary to unravel a conspiracy that challenges everything he thought he knew.



Starring: Aaron Eckhart, Olga Kurylenko, Alex Pettyfer



Directed by: Jesse V. Johnson



Release Date: 5/3/24



