Chris Farley Biopic in the Works
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 10,571
Received 414 Likes on 299 Posts
Chris Farley Biopic in the Works
https://deadline.com/2024/04/chris-f...ng-1235882140/
I was such a huge fan of 90s SNL and we all know the story but man this gonna be hard to watch.
Now here is a package coming together that is sure to set the town and market on fire. Deadline is hearing that a script based on The Chris Farley Show: A Biography in Three Acts is being shopped with Paul Walter Hauser attached to play the iconic late comic and actor.
Josh Gad will direct with Lorne Michaels, who found and cast Farley in Saturday Night Live in the ’90s, producing through his Broadway Video. The package will be sold as a pitch based on the book with Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber penning the script.
Josh Gad will direct with Lorne Michaels, who found and cast Farley in Saturday Night Live in the ’90s, producing through his Broadway Video. The package will be sold as a pitch based on the book with Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber penning the script.
I was such a huge fan of 90s SNL and we all know the story but man this gonna be hard to watch.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off