View Poll Results: What did you think of Civil War?
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
No interest, Not for me
0
0%
No interest in seeing this now, Will wait until streaming or physical media
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll
Civil War (2024, D: Garland) -- The Reviews Thread
Civil War (2024, D: Garland) -- The Reviews Thread
From filmmaker Alex Garland comes a journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House.
Starring: Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny
Written and Directed by Alex Garland
Running Time: 109 Minutes
The budget is reportedly between $50 to $75M
RT Score:
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/civil_war_2024
84% as of 4/12/24
Seeing it in IMAX on Friday. This movie has sparked a lot of discussion, so I thought it was worth a review thread. But, I know this type of movie probably doesn't appeal to some in this forum for a theatrical experience. So, if you're passing for now, it's all good.
