The Hot Spot. D: Dennis Hopper. S: Don Johnson. Jennifer Connelly. Virginia Madsen.

Okay so I love Easy Rider and Out of the Blue, both directed by Dennis Hopper. So I thought Id give this a shot. Im about a third of the way through and besides Madsen and Connellys stunning beauty, this is maybe the corniest movie Ive ever seen. I cant stop laughing. The dialogue is like A.I saw a bad Tennessee Williams adaptation and wrote a script. I just stopped to create this thread after cackling like a hyena over the gratuitous Don Johnson ass shot that looks like it influenced an entire team of season one NYPD Blue writers. Also if I never see a close up of Don Johnsons face while hes getting a blowjob again, itll be too soon.



Ill finish it. But I cant see how this film can be saved. Unless it goes full Tommy Wiseau.