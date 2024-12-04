DVD Talk Forum

The Hot Spot. D: Dennis Hopper. S: Don Johnson. Jennifer Connelly. Virginia Madsen.

Movie Talk

The Hot Spot. D: Dennis Hopper. S: Don Johnson. Jennifer Connelly. Virginia Madsen.

   
Old 04-12-24, 12:53 AM
Hazel Motes
 
The Hot Spot. D: Dennis Hopper. S: Don Johnson. Jennifer Connelly. Virginia Madsen.
Okay so I love Easy Rider and Out of the Blue, both directed by Dennis Hopper. So I thought Id give this a shot. Im about a third of the way through and besides Madsen and Connellys stunning beauty, this is maybe the corniest movie Ive ever seen. I cant stop laughing. The dialogue is like A.I saw a bad Tennessee Williams adaptation and wrote a script. I just stopped to create this thread after cackling like a hyena over the gratuitous Don Johnson ass shot that looks like it influenced an entire team of season one NYPD Blue writers. Also if I never see a close up of Don Johnsons face while hes getting a blowjob again, itll be too soon.

Ill finish it. But I cant see how this film can be saved. Unless it goes full Tommy Wiseau.
Old 04-12-24, 01:25 AM
Toby Dramit
 
Re: The Hot Spot. D: Dennis Hopper. S: Don Johnson. Jennifer Connelly. Virginia Madsen.
I love this movie ... perfect steamy summer viewing guilty pleasure (like Wild Things). I have both the Kino Lorber and Radiance Films blu-rays in my collection ...

My only quibble would be ...
Spoiler:
I've never liked the ending drive-away scene ... it doesn't look like Harry in the car to me.





