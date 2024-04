The Hot Spot. D: Dennis Hopper. S: Don Johnson. Jennifer Connelly. Virginia Madsen.

Okay so I love Easy Rider and Out of the Blue, both directed by Dennis Hopper. So I thought Iíd give this a shot. Iím about a third of the way through and besides Madsen and Connellyís stunning beauty, this is maybe the corniest movie Iíve ever seen. I canít stop laughing. The dialogue is like A.I saw a bad Tennessee Williams adaptation and wrote a script. I just stopped to create this thread after cackling like a hyena over the gratuitous Don Johnson ass shot that looks like it influenced an entire team of season one NYPD Blue writers. Also if I never see a close up of Don Johnsonís face while heís getting a blowjob again, itíll be too soon.



Iíll finish it. But I canít see how this film can be saved. Unless it goes full Tommy Wiseau.