The Hot Spot. D: Dennis Hopper. S: Don Johnson. Jennifer Connelly. Virginia Madsen.
Okay so I love Easy Rider and Out of the Blue, both directed by Dennis Hopper. So I thought Id give this a shot. Im about a third of the way through and besides Madsen and Connellys stunning beauty, this is maybe the corniest movie Ive ever seen. I cant stop laughing. The dialogue is like A.I saw a bad Tennessee Williams adaptation and wrote a script. I just stopped to create this thread after cackling like a hyena over the gratuitous Don Johnson ass shot that looks like it influenced an entire team of season one NYPD Blue writers. Also if I never see a close up of Don Johnsons face while hes getting a blowjob again, itll be too soon.
Ill finish it. But I cant see how this film can be saved. Unless it goes full Tommy Wiseau.
Ill finish it. But I cant see how this film can be saved. Unless it goes full Tommy Wiseau.
I love this movie ... perfect steamy summer viewing guilty pleasure (like Wild Things). I have both the Kino Lorber and Radiance Films blu-rays in my collection ...
My only quibble would be ...
My only quibble would be ...
Spoiler:
I've never liked the ending drive-away scene ... it doesn't look like Harry in the car to me.
