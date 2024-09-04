DVD Talk Forum

Arcadian (2024, D: Brewer) S: Cage, Martell, Jenkins, Soverall

Arcadian (2024, D: Brewer) S: Cage, Martell, Jenkins, Soverall

   
Arcadian (2024, D: Brewer) S: Cage, Martell, Jenkins, Soverall


In Theaters Only April 12th

Starring Nicolas Cage, Jaeden Martell, Maxwell Jenkins, and Sadie Soverall
Directed by Benjamin Brewer
Written by Mike Nilon

In a near future, normal life on Earth has been decimated. Paul and his two sons, Thomas and Joseph, have been living a half-life  tranquility by day and torment by night. Every night, after the sun sets, they face the unrelenting attacks of a mysterious and violent evil. One day, when Thomas doesn't return home before sundown, Paul must leave the safety of their fortified farm to find him. A nightmarish battle ensues that forces the family to execute a desperate plan to survive.
Out this week.

Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/arcadian
